NAVASOTA — After falling to Crockett last Tuesday night, New Waverly boys’ basketball came out with vengeance in the opening round of the UIL 3A playoffs.
The Bulldogs used a 30 point first half to propel them to a 69-28 win over East Bernard to advance to the UIL area round.
“We played a good game and had a strong defense today,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “There was a lot of talking, a lot of moving our feet and playing solid defense like we are supposed to. We got steals, looked up the court and made layups. We executed tonight.”
New Waverly opened the game with a slow pace that led to an 11 point first quarter and kept the game close with the Brahmas. East Bernard was able to keep it a five point game at the buzzer.
The Dogs then stepped things up on the defensive front and turned those into offensive points. Senior Evan Erwin was a pivotal part of that with two steals that were turned into layups.
“It was big because we started with a slow pace at the beginning of the game,” Williams said. “We told them we had to speed up the tempo and that is what we did.”
New Waverly’s offense would not stop there. Once the pace picked up, the Bulldogs went on a 17-2 run blowing the game open before the half.
As the half neared, New Waverly’s offense just continued to improve as they scored 21 second quarter points to make it a 32-12 game at the buzzer.
New Waverly then kept the pace as they cracked 23 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
“I tell the guys all the time that there is no tomorrow,” Williams said. “We have to play like that. We can’t take anything for granted and we have to leave it all out on the court. If you can walk off the court saying you gave it all you got, that’s all I can ask for.”
Things were going the Bulldogs way for a majority of the game as well. New Waverly won on the glass coming up with multiple second chance points but the most important thing was their ability to play clean and limit the turnovers.
New Waverly’s ability to do so helped land four of their eight players into double figure points as Erwin led the way with 16.
Erwin was joined by seniors Jeremy Miles, Eastin Barge and Joe Bryant with double-digit points as all but one Bulldog scored over five points.
“It’s really good and we’ve been working on our offense a lot,” Williams said. “We had to make sure we worked on key things that we can do throughout the game.”
Now, the Bulldogs will gear up for the area round of the 3A playoffs. The Bulldogs will face off against East Chambers for the right to move onto the regional quarterfinals. Tip-off for the game is still TBD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.