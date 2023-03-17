NEW WAVERLY — After traveling and defeating Shepherd on the road Tuesday, New Waverly baseball hosted its home opener where they saw the same result.
The Bulldogs saw four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-2 lead that they never surrendered. New Waverly walked away with a 7-4 Friday night to move to 2-0 in district play.
“That is a very scrappy baseball team that we played,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “They came from behind on Tuesday and made a game of it and same thing tonight. They stuck in but I’m very proud of our boys for the way they continued to play. Even through a little adversity, proud of the way they took care of business.”
The Bulldogs put their faith in freshman Brayden Stevenson who sent down the first two batters, but struggled to get the final out to end the frame.
Shepherd would slice a single and then a double that scored one. A walk and a double steal that saw a throw down to second scored the next runner.
The Dogs faced the 2-0 deficit before even getting the chance to swing a bat, but they quickly recovered.
However, Stevenson reflected on what Morhpew tells them in practice.
“It was just my mindset going out there,” Stevenson said. “Coach Morphew really preaches about how he wants us to forget things quick. We have to have a short term memory.”
The Dogs would bat around the order in the first inning, garnering four runs and getting the lead back before the first out was made. A couple of Pirate errors and the Dogs had a 4-2 advantage for Stevenson to go back on the mound.
“I knew he would settle in,” Morphew said. “The kids made solid contact on the ball and sometimes that is going to happen. He settled in and went 98 pitches and went 5 1/3rd. Brock came in and shut the door again. That looks like how it is going to shape out for us. We have four or five guys that can start for us and another couple guys that can relieve for us. It’s nice to have that depth.”
Offense for New Waverly picked things up as they finished the game with six hits with sophomores Lane Fortune and Cade Garrett both picking up two hits in the game. The Bulldogs also put the ball in play several times but Shepherd couldn’t corral it.
The Pirates finished the game with seven errors charged to them as their pitchers gave up just three earned runs.
“Any time you can scratch a run across in district, it’s big,” Morphew said. “We are a scrappy bunch but we can play small ball. That helps keep the offense going.”
The offense gave Stevenson the opportunity to pitch with the lead as he collected the win with 5 1/3rd innings pitched where he surrendered five hits, four runs (one earned) and struck out 12.
“It was big,” Stevenson said. “I know that I have a group of guys that have my back and they have had my back since tournament ball. They were there for me, knew I needed help, and they helped me.”
After Stevenson was nearing his pitch count, Morphew would turn to the experienced senior from the bullpen in Brock Thorn.
Thorn would inherit a runner on first base but would grab a strikeout and fly out to escape the inning.
Thorn would come back for the seventh, where he struck out three straight batters to grab the save.
“That’s what we expect out of a senior,” Morphew said. “A guy that wants that senior leadership role and has taken it on. He will start on Tuesday and get an opporuuntiy to pitch against Trinity. I expect him to continue what he’s been doing.”
Now, New Waverly has to face a team that has seen its fair share of struggles.
The Bulldogs will start a two game set with rival Trinity who have struggled all season. The series will start in New Waverly for a 7 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday. They will then travel to Trinity for a 7 p.m. game on Friday.
“We have to go and take care of business,” Morphew said. “On any given night, any team can beat anybody if you give them the right opportunity. We just have to take care of business.”
