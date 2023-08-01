NEW WAVERLY — The wait is officially over for New Waverly football fans. The Bulldogs returned to camp on Monday evening marking the first official day for the new squad.
New Waverly will have to combat several factors as the Bulldogs graduated 14 members last season after a third consecutive playoff appearance.
But with a slight rebuild ahead, the numbers throughout the summer and the first day of camp have been promising for a young Bulldog team.
“The numbers are great and we have our largest freshman class since I have been here,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “I counted about 25 freshmen today. Although it's youth, I was pleased with the numbers."
But a majority of those numbers are coming from underclassmen for the Dogs and will bring a lot of questions to the squad that has a lot of holes now.
In preparation for the new season, New Waverly played seven-on-seven football for the second consecutive year and saw progress. The offense was capable of moving downfield but still has a long way to go.
With the youth, the coaching staff will have to take it slow with the installation of everything.
“We are going to keep it real simple and we are trying to not put a lot on them,” Schaub said. “We are doing our assignments and as time progresses we will do more at times.”
The players won’t be doing that jump alone. During the offseason, the Dogs had a near overhaul on all of their varsity coaches as four coaches left. New Waverly will have a new offensive coordinator as Easton Droddy has moved over from his former role as the defensive coordinator. Schaub hired Chad Miller as the new defensive coordinator.
The change comes at a good time though as most of the players won’t have to learn something new and with them being younger, they can grow in the system and mature.
“[The coaches] are putting their best foot forward,” Schaub said. “They are excited to be here. It’s a new change for them and a new change for us. It’s a reset for our coaches and it's a reset on how we do things offensively and defensively. This is a year of newness so it’s nice to see it across the board.”
With camp scheduled to go until the beginning of next week, the Dogs will still have several weeks of practice during the school year as the Dogs play their first game on Aug. 25, 2023.
New Waverly will also get two separate home scrimmages to prep for the year as well.
“As coaches, we do everything we can do to have kids grow up fast, but it just takes trial and error,” Schaub said. “They will be put through the fire and we will come on top.”
The Bulldogs will host their annual watermelon social on Saturday, Aug. 5, where they will be able to put the pads on for the first time. New Waverly will also keep the scrimmages up with an Aug. 11 scrimmage with Centerville at Bulldog stadium. Fans will get one last look at the new squad with Hearn coming to town on Aug. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.