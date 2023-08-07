NEW WAVERLY — The second step of the football season is officially out of the way for the New Waverly Bulldogs as they held an intrasquad scrimmage to kick off the 2023-24 season.
The Bulldogs went full pads to get things going as they are working with a brand new roster and coaching staff.
But after six days of work, the Bulldogs have made leaps and bounds on both sides of the ball leaving the coaching staff happy of where the team is after six practices.
“We were super impressed with the kids’ effort and drive,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We have 62 kids and 28 of them are new to football. Half the coaches are new, so for day six, we were very impressed.”
New Waverly’s team is coming off a near complete rebuild as they have brought in five new coaches and last year they graduated 14 players, most of which were starters and played both ways.
The Dogs offense will see a new quarterback, running back and both wide receivers spots this season but in the intrasquad, they were able to move the ball downfield on most drives as the run game was prominent.
One thing that needed some improvement was the defense.
With a new coordinator in Chad Miller, the Dogs are going to have some growing pains but in the end, will see better results.
“I see the kids are retaining the basics. Right now we are just doing the bread and butter and we will add the fancy stuff later,” Schaub said.
With 20 days left until the first game, the Dogs plan to take things step by step and not try to unload all of the knowledge at once.
The Dogs will continue to get some reps in but have two opportunities to get ready as they will hold two scrimmages before the opening game.
“We are going to fine-tune what we have and we are going to add a couple of things,” Schaub said. “We will keep adding things as it goes.”
New Waverly will scrimmage at 6 p.m. Friday against Centerville before getting another scrimmage in with Hearne on Aug. 17. Both scrimmages will be at Bulldog Stadium.
