NEW WAVERLY — The countdown to kickoff is officially underway for New Waverly football.
The Bulldogs hosted Hearne for its second scrimmage of the season and now have eight days until the start of the season. With the trial runs out of the way, New Waverly still has a lot of room to go with Shepherd knocking at the door.
“I thought we were aggressive defensively and played solid for a majority of the time,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “On offense is still picking up on what we are doing. We have some bright spots. We just have to go and correct what we have on film.”
The Bulldogs are facing a challenge that a majority of high schools go through as they graduated 14 members last season. Now, the Dogs have 11 returners on the varsity squad with 17 newcomers that have to learn how to mix.
Where it shows the most is the offense. New Waverly is looking for a way to fill the void of losing its core of running backs, wideouts and quarterback and has to do so quickly. Junior quarterback Devon Wilson is expected to take the starting regions for the opening week.
Wilson brings mobility to the quarterback position but throwing the ball has been something that has needed work since the end of seven-on-seven.
“Devon comes in early and watches a lot of films,” Schaub said. “It’s his spot and he is going to get better.”
Wilson will be paired with three others that can run the ball. Juniors Dillon Thomas, Hunter Henry and senior Noah Vick are going to take the bulk of the carries to give the offense a dynamic look.
Last year, Henry played as the backup but was able to pick up a few starts due to injuries to Will Larrison and showed that he can be a starter for this team. Henry is also the backup to Wilson which could limit his carries and put him under center.
With the offensive line being a group that brings back the most returners, getting holes in the gaps to produce big runs could be huge for this youthful team.
“Our offensive line has been our strength,” Schaub said. “We are just going to work on opening holes and quarterback play. When it comes together it’s going to be nice for everybody.”
Hearne had a few explosive players and was able to run a bit on the Bulldogs’ defense. On the first play of the live quarter, their quarterback took a ball all around the field and busted out a big run, before it was called back for an illegal block in the back.
That play was made by missed tackles, bad reads, and just not being able to wrap up the ball carrier.
“We are going to work on the tackles and the fundamentals. We just have to keep doing what we are doing,” Schaub said.
The Bulldogs’ short roster is something that they are used to but each year brings a new challenge. A majority of the roster has to play both ways and can cause fatigue, quickly — especially in the Texas heat.
But that is something they face every year and have to condition for each and every season.
“It’s Ironman football,” Schaub said. “We have 28 on varsity and we are going to have to play both ways. I thought we were in good shape.”
With a few off days planned to watch the film and relearn the fundamentals, the Bulldogs will have just a couple of days to get things refigured before things become official and the games start to matter.
“We just have to keep up the positive plays,” Schaub said. “No big plays and all we need to care about is first downs.”
New Waverly kicks off its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, against Shepherd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.