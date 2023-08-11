NEW WAVERLY — The second week of prep work has now come and gone for New Waverly’s football program. The Bulldogs wrapped up their second week on Friday evening with a scrimmage against Centerville.
The Bulldogs and Tigers went head to head in drills before playing a live 12-minute quarter to wrap things up and give both teams a taste of the regular season.
For New Waverly, the scrimmage brought some ups and downs on both sides of the ball but that is why they have scrimmages.
“I see a lot of our young kids being coachable and aggressive on defense,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “Offensively, we fired off the ball well. It takes a while to pick up this offense but there were a lot of bright spots. I think it’s going to be a good season.”
Over the offseason, Schaub made several changes to his coaching staff including both coordinators and several other coaches.
Chad Miller took over as the new defensive coordinator and is bringing in a new system. However, he gets to implement the system with an overhaul of the roster as well.
On their first opportunity on defense, the Bulldogs forced a fumble and recovered giving the offense another chance.
But the defense was unable to hold the Tigers’ after that. Centerville was able to burn the Dogs deep and run the ball as they scored two touchdowns.
“I was telling the guys today that a good defense takes the personality of their d[efensive] c[oordinator] and coach Miller is crazy, those guys play crazy. I love it,” Schaub said.
New Waverly’s offensive side of the ball is seeing a revamp as well. Former defensive coordinator Easton Droddy has made the flip to his more natural coaching position and has seen an overhaul as well.
The Bulldogs graduated three receivers, quarterback, running back and a majority of the offensive line last year making this a perfect year for all the changes.
But with Devon Wilson stepping up and showing out in seven-on-seven, the Dogs might have found a mobile quarterback.
But this season New Waverly is going to focus on the run game, which showed against Centerville. During the quarter of play, New Waverly threw the ball twice with one pass being deflected and the other going straight into the ground at the feet of the receiver.
Junior Dillon Thomas played a big role in the run game as beat the edge and carried the ball across midfield and down inside the five-yard line for the Bulldogs. His carry set up the only touchdown for the Dogs in the scrimmage.
“I like that they are all underclassmen,” Schaub said. “I liked that when we ran the ball I was seeing the future. We are going to run the ball a lot but when the passing game takes off, we will be hard to stop.”
The good thing for New Waverly is that these are still just scrimmages, not a real game. The Bulldogs showed improvement from the first practice to today, but still have a lot of room to grow.
“I want to see good snaps and I want to see them take a breath, it’s a scrimmage and we are going to be OK,” Schaub said.
The Dogs will have one more scrimmage on Thursday, August 17 against Hearne before getting the season underway on August 25th against Shepherd.
