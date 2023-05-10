NEW WAVERLY — After advancing to the area round for the second time in three years, New Waverly baseball will look to take the extra step.
The Bulldogs were coming off a sweep of East Bernard in the bi-district round but now have to face a Diboll team that finished with a 22-8-1 record and third place finish in District 21, 3A.
But with a youthful roster of sophomores and juniors, the Dogs have to navigate uncharted territory to advance.
“A lot of our kids haven’t played in this round, and I have been blessed to coach a few times in this round. For us, it boils back to what we’ve been talking about. It has to be pitch by pitch, inning by inning and play by play mentality,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We scrimmaged this team and had some success but we are a different team and they are a different team. The mentality that we’ve drawn on all season long comes into play at this time.”
To end the year, New Waverly’s offense lacked in scoring runs but they were making contact and putting the ball in play. The Dogs combined for 10 runs in their final five games and squeaked out four wins, but things exploded in the opening round.
New Waverly put together a 23-run performance in two games to get things rolling with junior Charlie Drane leading the way.
Drane came alive in the first game of the series collecting two hits and three RBIs. He was helped by sophomore Hunter Henry who went 3-4 with another 3 RBIs in the game.
For the Dogs in those games, they combined for 23 hits and limited their strikeouts. In the 39 outs, New Waverly was sent back to the dugout eight times.
But now they will have to keep that up against strong pitching with minimal runs this season
“We had some success but that came as a result of what we have been talking about all season long,” Morphew said. “We have to get them focused on being simple at the plate and being focused. You have to get to the plate with a plan. The main thing is getting a pitch you can hit and hit it. We did a good job of that last weekend.”
The mound has been New Waverly’s strong suit this season. Led by senior Brock Thorn, the Dogs have seen a team ERA of 1.83 this season in 156 2/3rds innings of work. Thorn took on a senior leadership role with this team and had been a key thrower.
In his 43 2/3rds innings of work, he has allowed 17 runs off the 193 batters he has faced. The main concern is his ability to control the ball early making deep runs into games. In his Friday star, he would pitch five innings before East Bernard started to hit off him.
“Brock has been a leader for us all year, but I want to see him be efficient,” Morphew said. “Through the first five innings he pitched a heck of a game but the last two, I don’t know if it was him but he wasn’t finding the zone. We need to be more efficient, get in and get out. Don’t give the opportunities to the other team.”
While that is just one pitcher, New Waverly has several more in the dugout that they can turn to in desperate need, Freshman Brayden Stevenson is one of those. Stevenson didn’t throw during the bi-district round but is the Dogs' second starter.
Stevenson has thrown 42 ⅔rds innings this season and has an ERA of .82 in those outings. In his 176 batters faced, he has 56 strikeouts and allowed 13 runs.
Behind him is sophomore Cade Garrett. Garrett got the Saturday start and saw 3 1/3rds innings of work. In that outing, he gave up three hits and one run. He struck out eight of the 16 batters. But the depth keeps on rolling.
Sophomore Lane Fortune and Henry both came in relief to close the game and get the Bulldogs back to the area round,
“We are blessed to have Cade back on the bump,” Morphew said. “For him to be able to get up there and give us 60 pitches was big for us.”
But with the weather this area has seen, the Dogs have been forced off the field and into the gym for reps, but after having since Jan. 20 the fieldwork is to keep you fresh at this point.
“We are at the point of the year where you start shorting down practices anyways,” Morphew said. “That was our plan all along. You would like to get out on the field and take some batting practice and ground balls but we will do the best we can.”
New Waverly and Diboll will square off in a three-game series with it kicking off on Thursday. The Dogs and Lumberjacks will start at 7 p.m. Thursday in Madisonville. Friday, the Dogs will travel up to Nacogdoches for a 4 p.m. first pitch and the if-needed game taking place at 1 p.m. in Rusk Saturday.
