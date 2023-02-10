NEW WAVERLY — After 32 minutes of play, New Waverly and Tarkington would need extra time to determine the winner.
The Bulldogs (26-6, 11-1 district 23,3A) would rally in overtime to get the 60-55 win over the Longhorns.
“We had a good win and we played a good fourth quarter and overtime,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We hit some shots down the stretch that we needed to keep the lead. Free throws went down and we got in the double bonus. It came down to who wanted it the most tonight. Tarkington played a good game.”
The Longhorns opened the game shot-for-shot with the Bulldogs and with under a minute remaining in the first, hit a corner three to take a lead.
Eventually, New Waverly would go on a 9-2 run to try and break the game open, but turnovers would remain a factor.
The Bulldogs in the first half would give Tarkington an extra 10 possession off turnovers. The Longhorns would trail the Bulldogs by three, despite the handful of turnovers.
“We weren’t that focused,” Williams said. “We have to make sure we are doing our assignments when we get on the court. Things that we work on day in and day out, we have to make sure we capitalize on those things.”
As Tarkington kept things close, New Waverly came out of the halftime break ready to roll. The Bulldogs would hold Tarkington to zero points in the opening three minutes.
However, that wasn’t enough to keep them down.
“I just told them it was going to come down to who wants it more,” Williams said. “For us, it was a game that we needed to win. I told them if they want to get to the game Tuesday you have to win tonight.”
New Waverly’s offense played strong and was led by senior guard Jeremy MIles, who had 18 points. He would be accompanied by senior Evan Erwin, who hit four three-point shots to build the lead.
Two of Erwin’s three-point shots came in the final frame and helped keep the Bulldogs for the tie.
New Waverly would then put things together and find a way to win in overtime as they out-scored the Longhorns, 10-5.
“Offensive side for us was not bad,” Williams said. “Evan hit some shots that we needed and Jeremy came out and was good. We started playing basketball like we are supposed to towards the end of the game. The main thing we have to improve on is our defense.”
Despite the win coming in overtime, Williams learned something about his team.
That proves big with the upcoming playoffs and one final game to allow for a tune-up.
“It showed that they care and they are listening,” Williams said. “It showed effort and at the end of the day, just playing hard.”
Now, the Bulldogs will head into the season finale with a lot on the line. New Waverly will have a chance to avenge its home loss to Crockett on Tuesday night.
Crockett came into New Waverly and walked out with a 61-57 win over New Waverly.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Crockett with the rights for the district 23 title on the line.
“Watch a lot of film and come in and have a good practice on Monday,” Williams said. “Just making sure the guys are focused and go out in a winner take all.”
