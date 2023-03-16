NEW WAVERLY — For a team built out of eight players, New Waverly boys basketball saw its deepest run yet.
The Bulldogs advanced to the regional finals before falling to the eventual state champions, one game before advancing to the state tournament.
But for their efforts during the 2022-2023 district season, New Waverly collected two superlatives, two all-district first teams, one all-district second team and two honorable mentions.
The Dogs saw seniors Jeremy Miles and Joe Bryant pick up the superlatives. Miles was awarded with the offensive MVP award for the district, while his teammate Bryant earned the district defensive MVP award.
Both Bryant and Miles were also tabbed with TABC’s all-region 3 team for their efforts on the court.
New Waverly also saw seniors Evan Erwin and Dylan Schaub gain first-team all-district honors for their work on the court.
Senior Eastin Barge was named to the all-district second team. The Bulldogs Robert Young and Michael Hendrix tabbed honorable mention honors.
Erwin and Schaub also grabbed all-district academic honors for their work in the classroom.
New Waverly’s season ended in the regional finals, which marked the deepest run the Bulldogs have had under head coach Melvin Williams. Now, they will look to rebuild with a youthful roster in the coming years.
