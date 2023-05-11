MADISONVILLE — Despite rushing out to an early lead, New Waverly’s offense went cold as they dropped the opening game of the area round against Diboll.
The Bulldogs grabbed a 2-0 lead out of the gate, but the Lumberjacks answered scoring eight unanswered to grab the 8-2 win.
“The good thing about our team is we have not lost two in a row this season,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “Cade will be on the bump tomorrow. It’s like I told the guys, ‘we come into the game tomorrow 0-0, not 8-2.’ It’s a fresh new game and we have an opportunity to play again.”
Offense for New Waverly came out hot. An error by Diboll allowed Hunter Henry to board the bases and a failed pick off advanced him to second. Cade Garrett ripped a single that scored the first run.
With the offense red hot, Korbin Wale sent a ball into left field for the second run, and what wound up being the last out of the game for New Waverly.
From there, the bats went cold as they struggled to string hits together the rest of the way.
But with Diboll throwing Carson Morales for 103 pitches, he is likely done as he has just seven more he can throw throughout the series as he kept the Dogs guessing.
“We will get back in the cages before we have to leave but it’s the same thing,” Morphew said. “Carson Morales did a really good job of keeping us off balance. He threw the fast ball in there and did well with his curve. We hit the ball OK, but they did a good job of putting the ball in play.”
Senior pitcher Brock Thorn took to the bump and appeared to settle in early, which he needed to do.
But then his command became an issue.
Thorn would hit the first batter he faced in the second inning, which was followed by a single to advance the runner. A fielder's choice scored one, but then another hit by pitch loaded the bases.
A smart play by Brett Adams threw out the leader runner at home to save a run and keep the dogs ahead.
Things continued to slip. Thorn exited the game after three innings of work where he allowed seven hits, four runs (one earned) but hit two Lumberjack batters.
Morphew then turned to Henry for the fourth, fifth and one out of the sixth.
Henry sent the first three batters he faced down but things turned as errors mounted up and all three runs he allowed were unearned.
Freshman Charley Goodwin closed the game out as Henry exited with 37 pitches thrown, leaving him available for the rest of the series.
“When Brock got behind in counts, it ran his pitch count up,” Morphew said. “I think he tweaked his ankle and it was time for the change. I thought Hunter did a good job coming in to get some outs but we look forward to tomorrow.”
New Waverly now has to play with its back against the wall.
The Bulldogs will battle against Diboll in what is now an elimination game. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Nacogdoches with New Waverly’s season on the line.
“When we leave here, we can’t dwell on it,” Morphew said. “We have to flush it and get back at it tomorrow.”
