NEW WAVERLY — After celebrating its seniors in the final home game, New Waverly baseball was able to celebrate a district championship as well.
The Bulldogs walked away with a 2-0 win over Coldspring but some help from Shepherd clinched them the district 23, 3A title. New Waverly held a one game lead over Onalaska coming into the game but loss to Shepherd puts New Waverly up two games with one left this season.
New Waverly battled Coldspring tough in the game and used a pitcher by committee game where things worked out. Senior Brock Thorn got the start on the mound but after one batter, he left the game with an injury.
But the Bulldogs have several arms to save them.
Offense for New Waverly was there but they struggled to get runs home. The Bulldogs found eight hits in the game.
To close out the season, New Waverly will now travel to Coldspring for a 7 p.m. Friday matchup to close out the season.
