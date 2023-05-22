NEW WAVERLY — After a dominating showing through district play, New Waverly baseball showed the opposing coaches why they were the best team in District 23, 3A.
The Bulldogs played in 13 total district games and came out with a record of 11-2 as they claimed the district title in a year they were predicted to finish third or fourth in the district.
New Waverly also won a bi-district championship in the process as well.
For their efforts on the field, the Bulldogs were heavily rewarded.
New Waverly took home five of the seven available superlatives and several others earned first-team nods.
Junior Korbin Wale did it all for the Bulldogs and was named the district's Most Valuable Player. Wale was the Dogs' catcher and brought a big bat for the team. He led the lineup with a .448 average with 39 hits.
Sophomore Cade Garrett saw work in the infield and on the mound but his bat earned him the district Offensive Player of the Year award. Garrett finished the year with a .444 average and led New Waverly with 40 hits. His bat brought in 31 runs and secured 10 extra-base hits.
Brett Adams, a junior, logged the district Defensive Player of the Year award for his efforts in the field. Adams finished the season with a .935 fielding average and made three errors in 46 chances.
Freshman Brayden Stevenson took this team by storm in his first year. As a freshman, he took on first base and pitching duties for the team with the bat coming in. Stevenson was the Bulldogs' number two pitcher and finished with a sub-one ERA. In the 10 appearances he made, opposing teams picked up 24 hits and scored 13 runs, with five being earned. Through 42 2/3rds innings of work, he struck out 56 batters. On offense, Stevenson finished the year with a .342 average on 26 hits and drove in another 23 runs for New Waverly. His work tabbed him as the District 23 newcomer of the year.
For guiding this team to an 11-2 record and a district title, head coach Rodney Morphew picked up the last superlative for New Waverly as he was the Coach of the Year for the product they left on the field.
Sophomore Lane Fortune was an infielder and pitcher and was tabbed first-team all-district honors for his work. He would be joined by senior pitcher Brock Thorn on the first team.
New Waverly also had outfielder Hunter Henry and utility man Austin Dowies land on the all-district first team.
Senior outfielders Evan Erwin and Will Larrison were rewarded with second-team nods for their work in the field and at the plate.
Rounding out the awards was junior Charlie Drane who grabbed honorable mention nods.
New Waverly’s season came to a close in the area round of the Class 3A playoffs as they were defeated in two games by Diboll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.