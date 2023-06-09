CROCKETT — With the rise of 7-on-7 football taking over the last couple of years, New Waverly has jumped on the fad for a second consecutive year.
With a new offense being built, the Bulldogs were able to show off what their offense can do with the new core. Junior Devon Wilson got time as the Dogs' quarterback as he took over for graduate Evan Erwin.
While it is just 7-on-7 and there is no running, New Waverly got to see the basics of a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Easton Droddy.
“Droddy has put a lot of time into this offense,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We didn’t really know how much they would retain, but in the first game, it was like they had been running it for years. Guys who were more defensive last year stepped up. I was smiling through the games.”
Wilson was on the Bulldogs’ varsity squad last season but did not see a pass attempt. But in this round of 7-on-7, he saw time as the number one with new receivers.
Through three games, he was able to lead the Dogs to two wins in the Crockett State Qualifying tournament behind the center.
Wilson will likely take over a brand new offense that can be structured to his strengths as a dual-threat QB with the rebuild.
“In 7-on-7, you can’t throw but Devon is going to be a dual threat,” Schaub said. “He is patient in the pocket and has picked up on what Droddy is bringing. He’s been making his reads well and he is simplifying what we are putting on the quarterbacks' plate.”
Not only will the Dogs have a new QB, the offense will be completely rebuilt. After graduating three receivers, the Dogs need to find help in junior Zane Sykes, Dillon Thomas and others to help catch the ball.
Sykes hauled in a handful of passes while Thomas made acrobatic catches with everybody finding the end zone at least one time in the outing.
“Zane has some great hands and Dillon has some great catches,” Schaub said. “We were very impressed. Devon really spread the ball around and nearly every kid scored at least twice.”
While 7-on-7 lets you see what the offensive skill players will look like, the defensive skills have the same opportunity, which they did for New Waverly.
Sophomore Kenton Reece made his case to be on the varsity squad as he hauled in four interceptions in the three games. With New Waverly being a 3A, kids have to sometimes play both ways and that's exactly what Thomas did.
Thomas was able to show the New Waverly coaches what he's capable of doing for this squad going into his junior year.
“It was a pleasant surprise because we haven’t spent a lot of time on defense at all,” Schaub said. “We’ve been focused on the offense and we were basic. Dillon made a lot of plays on the back end. It spread so nicely.”
New Waverly is now done with its 7-on-7 slate as they did not qualify for the state tournament. But now they turn their attention to their strength and conditioning camp.
The Bulldogs will start their S.W.A.T. camp on Monday with the teams being able to break into one hour of sport-related activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.