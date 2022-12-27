NEW WAVERLY — Soccer season is stepping on the heels of Walker County as the New Waverly boys’ team prepares for its season.
The Dogs will have a different look to them as they will be under the guidance of head coach David Ortiz and assistant Madison Droddy.
“I’m looking for us to go out there and compete,” Ortiz said. “We just need to try our best, win or lose. We have seven seniors and I think they all add a little bit to the team. They are solid guys and we have some freshmen coming in, I think they can help us out. We just need to go out there and do the best we can.”
Soccer for the Bulldogs has been in the works since 2018 and throughout that time they have seen some positive things. Ortiz will be entering his first year as the leader of the Dogs following the retirement of David Aranda.
The Dogs last season went 4-13 and will return several members from the team, including Hutton Edney, Lance Dunn, Layne Sherwin and Jose Cardenas.
New Waverly will look for those seniors to guide them as they will also feature plenty of underclassmen.
“We need them to lead the team,” Ortiz said. “We need the seniors to go out and show them how to play soccer. A lot of seniors have solid experience. I think we will have a nice mixture of players. I’m looking for the seniors to step up not only on the field but off it.”
Offensively, New Waverly will look towards several players to help lead their offense, but while they have the capabilities to score goals, they want the defense to lead to offense.
The Bulldogs saw that in their first scrimmage as they found themselves coming back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the match at three.
“I know we can score, we just have to be more defensive,” Ortiz said. “If we do that, the goals will come from the offensive power we have. I think we will be solid on the back line.”
With the hope of the defense leading to goals, the Dogs will look for their defenders to come up with steals and play contested soccer to make things easier for their goalkeeper.
Edney played the middle back position last season and will look to stay in that role this year.
But all Ortiz is looking for is playing good, sound defense that forces opponents to have limited shots on goal.
“We need to make it easy for our goalie,” Ortiz said. “We have a pretty good goalie but we can make his job easier if we just contest shots and not let opponents get shots off.”
While it is a long season, there are a few things that Ortiz is looking for.
Ortiz and Droddy are looking for the team to improve daily and by the end of the season, improve their overall soccer knowledge as fundamentals are key to success.
“I just want them to be happy and improve every day,” Ortiz said. “Coaching them every day gives you a lot more time for teaching the basic fundamentals of soccer. As long as we stick to the fundamentals and do the simple things, the goals and wins will come. If we compete, we will get some wins. We just have to compete.”
The Bulldogs will get their season underway against Vidor at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Bulldog stadium in New Waverly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.