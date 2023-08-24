This season, Sam Houston athletic events will have a new broadcast home. GoBearkats.com and the Bearkat Sports app will now serve as the exclusive flagship for all Bearkat audio broadcasts.
The move to an online flagship will bring the broadcast production under the direct umbrella of the Bearkat Sports Network, along with Van Wagner College. BSN has been producing Sam Houston home games for ESPN for the past seven years and has provided online audio and video productions since 2008. The change in flagship will also be the first step in building a radio network, with affiliates to be announced.
Carlos Zimmerman and former Sam Houston quarterback Brian Adams will continue to serve as the on-air talent for Bearkat football while Zimmerman will also handle basketball broadcast duties. Zimmerman, a Sam Houston graduate, will return for his second season on the mic covering the Bearkats. Adams, who was a member of the 1988 Bearkat football squad, is back for his 11th season as a member of the broadcast team.
“Bringing our audio production under the direction of the Bearkat Sports Network is an exciting move as we strive to make our content more accessible to our fans,” said Director of Athletics Bobby Williams. “While we look forward to offering excellent coverage of our games through our app and website, working with our partners at Van Wagner to build a true radio network is what will make this transition a game-changer for our department.”
Part of the coverage for Bearkat football will include an expanded pregame show with exclusive content leading up to opening kick. It will also allow for collaboration between a multitude of other BSN projects including the BSN Xtra podcast, Kats Eye which is a newly announced players only podcast as well as other new programming that will be announced soon.
The Bearkat Sports app is currently available in the Apple App Store with an updated version of the app coming soon to the Google Play Store. The Bearkat Sports app is an extension of GoBearkats.com and features articles, schedules, rosters and well as on-demand video, audio and podcast content.
ABOUT VAN WAGNER
Van Wagner is a leading sports advertising and entertainment agency, with global expertise in live events, sponsorship sales, multimedia rights and aerial advertising. Van Wagner creates, advises and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands and properties. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA and international soccer, sponsorships sales, college multimedia rights and in-venue content production at the world’s biggest sporting events.
