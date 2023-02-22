NEW WAVERLY — For the second time this year, New Waverly football has a player heading to the division one rank.
Senior Joe Bryant has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football with Lamar University in Beaumont, a former conference foe of Sam Houston.
Bryant played a pivotal role for the Bulldogs football team over the last two years as a two-way player. Bryant would be one of the Bulldogs’ top receivers, cornerback and in his senior year the Dogs’ punter.
“It felt like it was a big commitment,” Bryant said. “I’m excited to get the chance to go to college and play football.”
“I think it’s huge and its validation for what we are doing here,” New Waverly athletic director and head football coach Dean Schaub said. “Everything is paying off.”
In his senior year, Bryant would rack up 542 yards on 33 receptions scoring seven touchdowns in the regular season. He would have just one drop on the year as he averaged 54.2 yards per game over the season.
But getting his football start would be different from most. Bryant picked up the sport heading into his junior year when his friends asked him to play 7-on-7 in the spring.
Joining the 7-on-7 team meant that Bryant had to play football and then he fell in love with it and hasn’t looked back.
“I liked playing offensive sports,” Bryant said. “So I played for that time but I didn’t know you had to play football. I just said I might as well continue to play it and I enjoyed the sport.”
“Hopefully, I can get a good starting spot at Lamar and as the years go on, get a spot in the NFL,” Bryant said.
Bryant now joins fellow teammate Dylan Schaub as the other member from New Waverly to head to college to play football.
