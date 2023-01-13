NEW WAVERLY - After a back-and-forth game, the New Waverly boys’ basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter against Onalaska Friday night. The Bulldogs would win 86-64.
New Waverly started the game out strong by taking a 20-4 at the end of the first quarter. They would carry that lead into halftime with a score of 36-21.
“We were moving the ball up the court, and getting some easy layups in transition,” head coach Melvin Williams said.
The Bulldogs would come out of halftime a little slow. Onalaska would go on a run in the third quarter and shrink the Bulldogs’ lead to 11.
“We got sloppy and started playing sloppy on the defensive side, so we kept the game a little closer than it was supposed to be,” Williams said. “In the second half, we picked it up. We were getting the ball up and down the court like we’re supposed to, and getting easy shots and making layups.”
Once the fourth quarter came the Bulldogs locked in and put Onalaska away, outscoring them 31-20 in the final quarter en route to the win.
Williams credits his team's defense for finishing the game strong in the final quarter.
“Playing our game,” Williams said. “Not getting in a hurry to run up and down the court and just being patient. Playing solid defense and getting a hand up on the shooters. They hit some shots, but just getting our hands up and playing solid defense.”
One of the largest contributors to the win was senior Joe Bryant. Bryant finished the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals.
“He was important. He got some rebounds that we needed and helped us get second-chance shots. Just a good overall team win,” Williams said.
The Bulldogs are set to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Tarkington.
