ANNA — After making a three-and-a-half-hour trip north to Anna, Texas for the wrestling regionals, New Waverly is sending one member to the state tournament.
Senior Bethany Brock went 3-1 in the event to finish in second place in the region for the 165 weight class.
Brock would finish the event with two pins and a decision win.
“Bethany wrestled incredibly well over the weekend,” New Waverly coach Cade Tremie said. “Her third match was a tough one since that wrestler gave Bethany two of her three losses this year. Bethany wrestled a tough match and got herself into the finals.”
Brock will now head to the state meet over the course of this weekend where she will attempt to bring home a state title.
The tournament will be held at the Berry Center in Cypress.
“Going into next week we’re sharpening our tools and ready to get to work. I think her head is really un thus and we are all so proud of her,” Tremie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.