NEW WAVERLY — Following the Thanksgiving Holidays, New Waverly’s wrestling squad geared up for their season with their opening match.
The Bulldogs competed in their first tournament of the season and their first season under new head coach Cade Tremie.
Tremie was an assistant coach with the team last season, where the Bulldogs sent several people to the regional event and qualified one wrestler at the state event and took one alternate.
“It’s my first season as head coach and I'm looking to get systems established with the kids and get our returners back where they should be,” Tremie said. “We had a few go to regionals and Bethany went to state. I’m hoping we can at least do that well and add some more to that.”
The Bulldogs brought back nine returns from last season, including senior wrestler Bethany Brock. Last season, she was the lone state wrestler for New Waverly. But now, the Dogs need her and the other seniors to take on leadership roles.
Ian Nash and RJ Dusold are two other seniors that Tremie is looking to help lead some of the new members of this team as the Bulldogs added plenty of new faces to the team.
“We have a lot of new faces this year and we had about 10 more kids come out this year than last,” Tremie said. “I’m looking to Bethany, Ian and RJ as the seniors this year and I’m looking for them to help me establish the expectations. Wrestling is a niche sport and it’s a little bit different than any other sport you are going to find.”
New Waverly already has one event under their belt this season. The Bulldogs traveled down to College Park to compete, where they saw some mixed results.
Both teams were able to garner some wins and each team suffered some losses. However, the most important thing was laying the groundwork for the rest of the season.
“It’s a competitive tournament and I knew that going down to College Park we were going to see some good competition,” Tremie said. “Our boys walked away with some wins, which is good. We had some losses but those are learning opportunities. That was the first tournament of the year and it's a good thing to grow on.”
While there are still over two months away from the district meet, New Waverly has eight matches to find their groove and learn the ropes of how to do things.
But the one thing that Tremie is trying to focus on with his team is getting back to the fundamentals and trying to eliminate some of the fancier moves that come later on.
“We are working on some moves leading up to the district,” Tremie said. “We are working on moves that will be a high percentage. Some of the kids want to do the fancy stuff but we are going to focus on the simple things. I want them to get really, really good at the simple things. We are going to focus a lot on becoming better fundamental wrestlers and if we establish those fundamentals I think we will be able to succeed.”
Brock has been a mainstay on this team for the last couple of years and after the College Park Clash Tournament, she has already claimed a first-place medal in her weight class. Brock has been to the state tournament and has continued to work on her craft to continue to get better and move up the ranks.
“I’m really excited for Bethany’s season this year,” Tremie said. “She made it to state last year and didn’t do as well as she hoped but she’s come out strong. She is working on new things every day and working on getting better at her craft. I’m excited to see where this season takes her.”
New Waverly will compete in the Bulldog duals at New Waverly High School on Dec. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.