NEW WAVERLY — In a final tune-up before district and the last opportunity for New Waverly’s seniors to wrestle in its home gym, the Bulldogs did what they needed.
All three of the Bulldog seniors got wins as they wrestled against Willis for the third time. The Dogs celebrated Ian Nash, RJ Dusold and Bethany Brock, all of whom got wins in their final match in the Bulldogs gym.
“Well, we got some wins and I thought all of our kids wrestled well,” New Waverly head wrestling coach Cade Tremie said. “We just need to come away with more wins and use it as fuel going into the district. I was happy that we got a nice turnout for our seniors. I was happy with their performance.”
The biggest moment, perhaps, was Brock. While it took all three rounds, the senior was able to get the pin and grab her 100th career win.
“We had done the math and we thought it was going to end up on senior night,” Brock said. “I came out with a spirit in my feet and ready to go after it. It means a lot to get my 100-match win on senior night.”
“It’s an awesome coincidence that happened to work out,” Tremie said. “I’m really happy for her. She deserves it, she works really hard and I think she will carry that attitude into her future endeavors.”
Brock has now wrestled in the 165-pound weight class for her entire career at New Waverly and that is where she has found success.
The senior got into the sport during her eighth-grade year when she saw a flier for a wrestling camp and has never looked back since that day.
“I went out and I really enjoyed [the camp], Brock said. “Come my freshman year, I was super excited to try it, and now I’m stuck.”
While Brock was a focal point, this was also the Bulldogs final opportunity to prepare themselves for the upcoming district matchup.
New Waverly’s team will head to the first step of its state-run.
The Bulldogs will make the short drive up to Huntsville High School for the district event where they hope to send several members into the regional tournament in Anna, Texas.
“This week we have to get better with our specific moves,” Tremie said. “We just have to sharpen those tools we have and carry what we can into district. Hopefully, we can come away with some regional qualifiers.”
The Bulldogs will start wrestling at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Paul Bohan Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.