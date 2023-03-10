HUNTSVILLE — A three run first inning was all Huntsville softball needed to get past the TGCA's No. 3 in 4A Hamshire-Fannett.
The Hornets saw three balls leave the yard in their 4-2 win over the Lady Horns.
“I can’t be mad at it because at the end of the day we had great hitting,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We tried to really prepare on staying off her rise ball. For the most part I think we executed the game plan. We did a good job of being disciplined at the plate. Offensively, we put people on base all the time. We just have to figure out a way to bring those extra runs home.”
Huntsville would send junior pitcher Jaelynn Duke to the circle for another try and this time it worked in her favor. Duke would throw a complete game where she wouldn’t allow a run until the seventh inning.
Duke would give up two solo home runs that put the Lady Horns on the board, but not enough to make things count in the last frame.
“We talked about it and we had a game plan,” Bryan said. “Going through the third round of the lineup is tough because people are supposed to make adjustments. Trying to make our adjustment and coming back. JJ being able to make adjustments in at-bats in that situation is a great job by her.”
Adjustments made by the Lady Horns didn’t help their cause. Duke would finish the game with 13 strikeouts as the rise ball was working well for her.
“I am getting back to where I need to be,” Duke said. “I kinda missed the Friday night lights, so it was time to show out.”
While Duke shut things down from inside the circle, the offense got out to a quick start in the first inning. Senior Noelle Sandmann blasted things off with a solo home run with one out. Duke then hit a single into center.
Senior Hope Grant then cleared the bases with the Lady Hornets second home run to make it a 3-0 game before they even had a second out.
But home runs were the only way things were scored as Duke would add a solo shot to tack on.
Timely hits were inefficient for the Lady Hornets.
Huntsville had seven hits in the game but none that saw a runner score, outside of the home runs. The Lady Hornets also stuck out eight times.
“It really has been timely hitting,” Bryan said. “We have had a couple games where everything comes together and it’s fire. We just have to find a way to make it click all at one time.”
Now, Huntsville is running out of time to get things figured out as district play is right around the corner.
The Lady Hornets have one more game left on Monday where they will travel to Klien Cain for an 11 a.m. first pitch. But they will also have the week to practice to make sure things are right.
“We need to keep our offense and defense together,” Duke said. “Some games we have offense and some defense. We have to keep working with them together.”
