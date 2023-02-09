HUNTSVILLE — In its first game of the 2023 season, Sam Houston softball scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to come back against the University of Texas San Antonio.
Junior Kylie Hobbs would send a rocket into left field for a three-run homer to bring the Kats their first win of the season.
“Coach Valis had just met with us when he called time,” Hobbs said. “He told us he didn’t want to steal and to let me swing the bat. I just wanted to get the job done for my teammates, that's my job right now. It's huge and something that we could have easily just rolled over and thrown in the towel. We didn’t and we knew what we were capable of.”
The Bearkats wouldn’t rely solely on that one hit to get them through the bottom of the seventh. Sam Houston saw home runs by sophomores Brodie Quinlan and Tricia Yarotsky to cap off the seven-run frame.
“I felt like we had a resilient tea, last year and were very good in fighting late in games, which we did tonight,” Sam Houston head coach Garrett Valis said. “I think we lose some of that edge in the middle of games sometimes and we have to do a better job to sustain that for seven innings. If we can learn to fight from first pitch to last pitch I think we can avoid having to do so much later.”
The Bearkats would open the game with senior Regan Dunn in the circle where she would start out shaky. In the first three batters, she would asses two walks while getting one out. The Roadrunners would capitalize with a single up the middle to take a one-run lead in the first frame.
However, that lead would not last. Sophomore Brailey Wasik would hit a solo home run over the center field wall to tie things back up at one.
Dunn would settle in for the next two and 1/3rd innings to keep the Roadrunners in striking distance. She would leave with the game tied at two in the third.
Valis would then turn to junior pitcher Mika Vento to hold on to the tie but in her inning of work, she would allow three earned runs with one walk.
Senior transfer Daryn Grams would make her Bearkats debut and show why she was deserving of the upward movement.
Grams would log the win in the game off her 2/3rds innings of work where she allowed no runs and no hits in her outing.
“She is just super mature and nothing bothers her,” Valis said. “She has a devastating change up and when it is on, it can really throw hitters off. We are going to be able to use her in a variety of ways this year. I think she can stop the bleeding in the middle of the tough inning and close games out for us. She is a weapon that is a little unknown, even for us, at this level.”
With the young season, Valis also saw all five of his arms go in the opener to learn what he has to work with in the long season.
“We have to stay out of the ball count and attack the zone a little bit earlier,” Valis said. “We have to trust our ability to move the ball through the zone and do a better job with establishing the change up earlier on in games. At the end of the day, I know we are capable of more and we can only go up from here. If we are going to have our worst day, now is the time to have it.”
Sam Houston’s offense tonight was very powerful as they sent four balls over the outfield fence, but that isn’t all they need to continue the year.
Junior Ellie Grill would go 3-5 at the plate with a double and a triple to her name. She would also drive in one run.
But Sam Houston will need to keep that momentum running for the remaining part of the season, as eight Kats would get on base with a hit against the Roadrunners.
“For us it’s about staying confident and sticking with our approach,” Valis said. “If you are a good gap-to-gap kid, let's not try and do more than that. If you are seeing the ball big, then let's be more aggressive. If you aren’t, let's work the count and get on base. We were able to do that and play offense. I’ll take home runs all day long, but I want to be able to play with our speed kids.”
Sam Hosuton’s softball team has seen its struggles in past years but now they all return with experience. SHSU has six members returning for another year and have another year and each one brings experience to build from.
The experience is something that Hobbs thinks will help, but it will not be solely relied upon, as all 21 players bringing something different to the diamond.
“I think the experience is a little important,” Hobbs said. “Being in these pressure situations helps but I think 1-21 in the lineup is good so it doesn’t matter.”
Sam Houston will return to the field on Friday for a double header against Virginia at noon and Delaware at 5:30 p.m. at the Bearkats Softball Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.