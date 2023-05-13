HUNTSVILLE — After a three-hour lightning delay and heading into the final frame with their backs against the wall, Sam Houston baseball came through.
True freshman Jake Tatom belted a ball into the centerfield wall that scored pinch runner Caleb Cotton from second.
But to set that up was a bottom-of-the-seventh leadoff walk by the nation's number-four hitter-for-average in Tyler Davis and senior Carlos Contreras ripping a double to score him.
Tatoms RBI single was all the Kats needed for their 3-2 win to clinch the series over the University of Texas at Arlington and continue to control their fate in WAC play.
“Ultimately, it was just a grinder all day,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “We had to fight the weather the whole time and we had some quick early outs in the game. I thought our pitching did a good job of giving the guys a chance to get going. These guys are an experienced lineup and sometimes they get a little too aggressive. They settled in and it was a big win for us.”
Sam Houston and UTA started the game at 3 p.m. and the three innings saw stable play. UTA’s Matt Cavanagh was able to grab a walk off Sam Houston senior Steven Beard with one out in the third. The Mavericks saw a ground out that advanced Cavanagh for an RBI single to score him and open the game.
But after grabbing that lead, the game dropped into a three-hour lightning delay that ended Beard’s outing on senior night. He finished three innings of one-run baseball where he allowed two hits while striking out two.
“The only run Stevie gave up was a walk in there somewhere with some pressure plays that didn’t work,” Sirianni said. “Stevie did a great job with the delay and we were willing to go for a little while but three hours was too far.”
After the delay, Sirianni turned to Marshall Wales to get them through the middle innings before giving the ball to closer Braden Davis.
Coming off a 12-run game on Friday that ended in a run rule, Sam Houston’s bats couldn’t find any holes. Through the first three innings, seven of the Kats’ nine outs came off contact.
It took until the eighth inning for the Bearkats to plate a run to make it a one-run game giving them the opportunity to win it in the ninth.
“You have to try and stay calm when everybody around you is losing their minds,” Sirianni said. “That was how the game went. We didn’t really have that many opportunities but we made the most of it when we got them. A win is a win at this time of the year.”
Tyler Davis and the rest of the top of Sam Houston’s order has been on a complete tear this year and when it mattered most they came through.
The top-three hitters went 1-10 today, but the lone hit was Contreras’ ninth inning game-tying double. That’s when a five-hole hitter in Tatom secured the win.
Despite the struggles, Sam Houston’s hitters keep the same approach and wait for the pitch they want and do not try to do too much in those high-pressure situations.
“If you ever watch a scrimmage, that is what it is like for our pitchers every day,” Sirianni said. “Our hitters don’t expand the strike zone and to draw the walk in the beginning is a momentum shifter. [Car]Los was able to come up with a big knock and we figured out a way to win.”
As the win came in dramatic fashion, it doesn’t matter anymore. The Bearkats currently hold a 1.5-game lead over Grand Canyon, who is playing a doubleheader against UTRGV on Sunday.
Sam Houston won the series earlier this season to give them the advantage but with four games remaining, they still have to keep collecting wins.
“It’s May baseball and you don’t have time to love the ones you win and hate the ones you lose. Tomorrow is another day. We have to go out and play our game better than we did today.”
Sam Houston will look for the sweep against UTA with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at “The Don.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.