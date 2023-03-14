HUNTSVILLE — After being stagnant for much of the opening innings, Sam Houston baseball saw a flip in the bottom of the seventh.
The Bearkats would claw their way back into the game tying things up in the seventh before taking the eventual lead in the eighth. Sam Houston would get the 6-4 win over former conference rival Houston Christian.
“First off I thought the crowd was great for a mid-day spring break,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “I thought their guy did a good job of keeping us off balance for the first five or six innings. We needed to start Jack but our guys out of the bullpen did a good job of keeping it where it was and gave our hitters a chance to get the win.”
Sirianni gave the ball to redshirt junior Jack Driskell, who made his first start of the season. Driskell had a rough start to the game as he walked the first two batters he faced before a hit by pitch loaded up the bags.
Driskell would attack the next three hitters though as a fielder's choice and a fly out gave the Huskies a two run lead early. The junior would then get his redemption inning as he held HCU to no baserunners in the top of the second, but he wouldn’t hit the mound to face the order a second time.
“That was the plan anyways,” Sirianni said. “I think once he got into the stretch his stuff got better. When you are going through what he’s gone through the last two years there is some uneasiness for everybody. I thought he did a good job settling in and finishing strong.”
Being a midweek, non-conference game the Bearkats made it a bullpen day as they trotted out three relievers in the game.
Marshall Wales was the first out of the pen and made one mistake in his first body of work that gave HCU a two run lead yet again. Wales would then coral everything as he finished with two innings pitched with two runs, one earned.
Junior righty Alex Magers was called out of the pen and for three innings, he got the job done. Magers faced 12 batters in his outing where he gave up two hits and one walk. He struck out three and was a force on the mound that the Huskies could not overcome.
Chandler David, a junior, would close the game out as he allowed no hits but two walks in the final two innings.
“I thought Marsh[al] made one mistake and the guys were on time for it,” Sirianni said. “Alex did a good job of settling it down for three innings before turning it over to Chandler. All in all, it was a pretty good game on the mound. We figured out a way to win.”
Sam Houston’s offense has the ability to strike in a hurry and often but that wasn’t the case today. The Bearkats would be stumped for 4 2/3rds innings where they saw four hits off of HOCUs freshman Baylor Baumann.
The Bearkats were able to bring in two runs off him but left several batters stranded on the bases.
In the late innings, the kats were able to click, scoring four runs between their final two innings of work to secure the win.
“That is always the biggest piece to it,” Siriranni said. “Being able to know it is not going your way at the beginning and regrouping. This is an experienced group and sometimes we get a little loose. We are able to kinda coral it and get back. It was a pretty good game.”
While the Bearkats are now riding a four game winning streak, they put their 3-0 WAC record to the test again.
Sam Houston will travel to Edinburgh for a series against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
This season, Sam Houston is currently 0-3 on the road but faces a 9-6 Vaquero team that has nine home wins this far.
“We went to Round Rock and those are always exciting,” Sirianni said. “This is a big one for us. Rio Grande is really good at their place and Friday night is going to be a dog fight. We just have to play well early and set the tone to get the win on Friday.”
Sam Houston and UTRGV will face off starting Friday with a 6:30 p.m. game before finishing out the series on Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.