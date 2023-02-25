HUNTSVILLE — After being defeated on the road on Jan. 12, Sam Houston men’s basketball was prepared to battle to stay alive for the Western Athletic Conference top-seed and regular season championship.
The Bearkats and the Thunderbirds came into this game tied with an 11-4 record in conference play, with the winner getting a better chance at controlling its destiny.
Sam Houston now has that after a 64-57 win at home that moves them to 12-4 in conference play.
“It was a knock down drag out and it was like what we wanted it to be,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “We wanted it to be a low scoring game and keep Southern Utah in the 50’s and 60’s. We definitely wanted to keep them in the 60’s. I thought our defense was really good again tonight. We have to take better care of the ball at the end. Other than that, I have no qualms with our efforts tonight.”
Over the last few games, the Bearkats offense has opened games with a rough patch and this game was no different. In the opening minutes, the Bearkats were held to three points for the first seven minutes of the match.
Sam Houston’s defense played a big reason in keeping the game close. In Cedar City, the Thunderbirds were able to break the game open early and that wasn’t the case this time.
The Bearkats forced 10 first half turnovers but were never able to capitalize on those opportunities in the beginning, they settled in.
“I thought we did a great job of not letting them go on any type of runs,” Hooten said. “I thought we locked in and guarded the way we needed to. They are a good basketball team and have a lot of offensive weapons and when you have that, you have an opportunity to make a shot.”
The Kats squad this year does something different in their play. They drive to the basket and draw fouls and get the points in the paint. Against the Thunderbirds, SHSU drew 22 fouls and claimed 26 points in the paint.
On those 22 fouls, they went to the free throw line 27 times landing 19 of them. Senior Donte Powers, sophomore Cameron Huefner and freshman Lamar Wilkerson all went from the charity stripe.
“It’s a big difference with our team over the past years,” Hooten said. “We aren’t always living or dying with the three point shot. Tonight, we didn’t make a whole bunch of them, but we did a good job of trying to get to the basket, and when we did, we drew a lot of fouls. When you can get to the free throw line that much you have an opportunity to score and finish.”
Rebounds were a big part in Sam Houston’s second half comeback as the Kats won the glass.
The Thunderbirds won the first half on the glass, but it was a goal of the Bearkats to win it at the end.
A 25-rebounds second half would do that as the Bearkats finished with 42 total boards, with 35 of them eliminating the second chance opportunity for SUU.
“We were down by one or two at the half but our goal was to come back in the second half and pound the board,” Hooten said. “I thought we did. Kasoi was great late. That's a big time when you have a guy that can do that. Our guards do it too. I thought overall our guys rebounded the ball exceptionally hard.”
Senior Qua Grant has been a key piece of this Bearkat squad since he arrived and tonight was no different. He rallied for 17 second half points as he led the Bearkats with 22 points.
Grant added another four acrobatic rebounds to his sheet with three assists.
Wilkerson was the only other Kats to join him in double digit scoring as he finished with 15 points.
“Qua is one of the best players in our league,” Hooten said. “If he is not first team all-conference, it’s a travesty. He’s on a team that's 22-6 and 12-4 in conference and a lot of it is due to him. He’s done an exceptional job of leading this team.”
Now, the Bearkats have positioned themselves in a vital role for the postseason. The Kats have put themselves in a position to control their destiny. With two games left on the schedule, Sam Houston trails the top-ranked Utah Valley, who defeated Abilene Christian 66-62 on Saturday night, by one game.
The Bearkats will have a tough challenge though as they travel east to Nacogdoches for a Wednesday night matchup with Stephen F. Austin.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. as the Kats will look to take a win away and continue to position themselves for the conference tournament.
“We have to do what we’ve been doing,” Hooten said. “We have to come to work on Monday and get ready for SFA on Wednesday. That’s our next game and that’s all we can think about. We have three games we are guaranteed left. We have to keep working hard and keep getting better. I think the best is yet to come.”
