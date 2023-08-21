HUNTSVILLE — There were plenty of fireworks Friday evening at Pritchett Field as Sam Houston rallied from two goals down to knock off Prairie View 4-2 in the season opener.
The Bearkats gave up a goal in the first five minutes, and the Lady Panthers added another one in the 41st minute to take a 2-0 lead.
The second half belonged to Sam Houston.
Kennedy Baquero ignited the rally when Prairie View had a handball violation inside its own box to earn the Kats a penalty kick.
Baquero easily punched the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute.
The game got wild from there.
Freshman Solae Young scored her first collegiate goal in the 71st minute to tie the match. Less than two minutes later, freshman Ariana Carrington gave Sam Houston the lead off an assist from Landri Townsend.
Baquero put the finishing touches on the victory by scoring an insurance goal off an assist from Pam Murray in the 83rd minute.
PKs lift ULM past Bearkats 3-1
Two late goals in the second half proved to be the difference as Sam Houston fell to ULM 3-1 at Pritchett Field on Sunday.
It was a heated battle in the high heat for most of the game and it was apparent early on.
The scoring started early with the Warhawks scoring on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of the first half.
Pam Murray would then equalize the match by sending a ball to the back of the net in the 17th minute. No one else scored as it was 1-1 heading into halftime.
More back and forth went on but both sides weren’t successful until ULM got its second penalty kick in the 76th minute and converted it. The Warhawks would then put the game away in the 82nd minute with their third goal of the match to seal it.
Savannah Hall kept busy at the net for the Bearkats as she had 11 saves in the match.
The Bearkats return to action Thursday to take on former Southland Conference foe Lamar at 6:30 p.m. at Pritchett Field.
