HUNTSVILLE — After trailing for 24 minutes and 16 seconds, Sam Houston was able to pull out a nail-biting win over Tarleton.
The Kats would look to redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Woods for the final shot that would go in with 24.1 seconds left on the clock. Two attempts by the Texans would fall short in the final seconds as the Bearkats would get the 59-58 win.
“I knew I had to hit it,” Woods said. “I was having a good game and hitting shots all night and I knew that was a good one. I just had to knock it down.”
Woods was key for the Bearkats all game as she finished with a game-high 20 points in the outing. She was the driving force behind the Bearkats’ fourth-quarter comeback as she tallied eight points in the quarter as the Kats outscored the Texans, 21-11.
Not only was Woods able to do it on the scoring end, but she also helped Sam Houston with eight rebounds and five steals in her 37 minutes of play.
“Woods was a high-volume scorer,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “She was a freshman of the year, she just hasn’t been asked to be in those situations. We have Madelyn down low and Chyna on the perimeter. Woods came in and did her job.”
Sam Houston would open the game with just two points in the first six minutes and 55 seconds, but they were also coming off a 50-minute double overtime game against the University of Texas at Arlington.
The Kats started the game 1-11 from the field, where they were shooting at just 9%. Sam Houston would not help itself either as they were unable to hold on to the ball. In that stretch, the Bearkats would give the ball up five times as they were unable to create opportunities.
Junior forward Raanee Smith would flip things with a layup as she drew the foul. She wouldn’t connect on the free throw, but she would have a 6-0 run by herself as the Bearkats would close the quarter with a three-point lead.
“It’s part of who we are,” Justice said. “We asked our kids to fight and have some pride tonight. People don’t understand that we lost to the number two team here on a bad possession and then went into double overtime. I’m proud of these kids for fighting.”
The Bearkats would then play a relatively clean second quarter where they had one turnover and continued to hit shots. Sam Houston would lead the game 27-26 at the half.
After the break, the Bearkats would come out of the gates as they did in the first, full of turnovers. The Bearkats had four turnovers that led to six Texan points and would flip the game back into Tarleton’s favor.
But the fourth quarter proved who wanted the game more.
“We just knew we needed to win,” Woods said. “We lost the last one in double overtime and we knew we had to dig deep and give it all we had. We had to lock down on defense to get stops and get shots.”
The Bearkats have been a strong rebounding team this season and against the Texans was no different. Sam Houston would hit the 48 mark as they out-rebounded the Texans by nine.
Those boards would also turn into 18 points.
“That’s who they are, regardless of what the scoreboard is showing,” Justice said. “They compete. If you ever come to my practice you’ll understand the intensity and responsibility. Finishing out a game is something we require in practice and we take care of.”
Now, Sam Houston is able to get some needed rest as they will face the number two team in the WAC.
Sam Houston will travel to Nacogdoches for a Thursday game against rival Stephen F. Austin in a rematch from earlier this season.
The Lady ‘Jacks were able to leave Huntsville with a 62-55 victory over the Bearkats and now the Kats have a chance to do the same.
“I want them to get a little rest because that turnaround was a little quick for us,” Justice said. “We have to rest, regroup and take care of business.”
