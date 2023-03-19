DENTON — After a magical season that saw 26 wins, including a win over Oklahoma and Utah, Sam Houston men’s basketball season comes to a close against the University of North Texas.
Sam Houston was coming off its first NIT win last Wednesday night, but it was raining three-pointers for the Mean Green as they broke out to a 75-55 win over the Bearkats.
UNT hit 16 three points in the game, with 10 being in the first half as the Bearkats’ offense never got anything going outside of grad transfer Qua Grant.
Grant was the Kats leading scorer with 14 points, with Kian Scroggins being the next closest with 7.
UNT broke the game open early with a 12-6 lead after going 4-4 from behind the arc and they never looked back. The Conference USA Player of the Year Tylor Perry finished the game with 23 points and went 6-9 from behind the arc.
The Mean Green would finish the game 16-29 from three-point land.
UNT will now travel for a matchup with Oklahoma State while the Bearkats will head into the offseason with a handful of questions as head coach Jason Hooten’s name has been tossed around for other jobs.
Sam Houston now finished its WAC career with a 45-21 record and will focus on Conference USA next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.