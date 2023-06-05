BATON ROUGE — After a weekend filled with delays and baseball, Sam Houston’s weekend officially ended in the NCAA Regional tournament.
Sam Houston had its season end early Monday morning as a rally fell short against Oregon State in the bottom of the ninth. The Kats saw two losses to Oregon State while defeating Tulane and ending the Green Waves season.
The Bearkats’ elimination game ended 3-1 after the Sam Houston offense was shut out for eight innings after taking a 1-0 lead in the first.
“Well, I just told those guys, when you see all 28 kids that are in that dugout shaken up, hurt, those kinds of things it tells you how close of a team we were,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “They emptied their tanks. This thing started three weeks ago when we didn’t win the regular season in Stephenville. We got beat that day. And then we got our hearts broken that day.
“And then we came back an unbelievable dogfight out in Phoenix to do what we did there. Then to get ourselves in this situation to play a very good team in Oregon State,” Sirianni said. “We call it, with our guys, a big kid game, and that’s what it was; it was a big kid game. But it’s more about these guys and just how special, really, since June, last August, has been to make it to June 5th, there are not very many teams in this spot. I’m proud of them. I wanted to thank them.”
Sirianni turned the ball over to junior transfer Marshall Wales in the final game of the season. Wales would have a career performance. Against the Beavers, he would throw five innings of work where he struck out a career-high seven batters. OSU would take him for five hits and three runs, which was all they needed.
But the tournament brought trouble pitching for Sam Houston. In the first game, Sirianni ran through five pitchers to get through the routing. Oregon State tacked on 18 runs and ran starter Coltin Atkinson out of the game in the third inning. But he went the longest of any pitcher in the first game. Gavi Coldiron came in relief for two innings, where he faced 10 batters. But pitchers never found a groove as Oregon State was seeing beach balls in the first game.
The Beavers finished the game with 22 hits and 18 runs.
After a night off, the Kats battled back in what was only a two-hour and 44-minute game against Tulane but spanned over the course of nearly 24 hours. The Green Wave and the Bearkats went on hiatus for 20 hours and 55 minutes before resuming play the next day.
While the break took forever, the Bearkats went about their business. Steven Beard started the game and luckily for the Kats, he threw six innings. Chandler David, a key part of the staff this season, came in and was on the mound when the delay happened. Tulane loaded the bases with two outs in a 8-2 game where Sam Houston led.
Sirianni turned to Logan Hewitt, who had previous starting experience, to open the game back up in the top of the seventh with two outs. Hewitt grabbed the our and gave the Bearkats offense a chance to get things going which they did with a three-run homer by Justin Wishkoski.
This was the lone game that Sam Houston’s offense looked like they did all season.
In both games against Oregon State, Sam Houston had 11 total hits and scored three runs - all three runs came in the first inning.
“I think they did a great job executing the plan on the mound. We had some balls and hit it right at them. Those kinds of things, what they did, was they stayed in advantage counts and they were able to mix,” Sirianni said. “Sometimes, you hate to admit it, you have to tip your hat to the pitching and they did a great job.”
Sam Houston capped off a historic run though. Tyler Davis and Joe Redfield each ended their season with over 100 hits this season and it was the first time teammates completed that feat for the Kats. Both of them are in the top 10 in the NCAA in hits.
As the offense set historic numbers, the pitching staff struggled a lot this season.
The pitching staff from the Bearkats saw a team ERA of 5.39 with the two qualified pitchers boasting a 4.8 and 5.08 ERA. Atkinson held the 4.8 with Beard having the 5.08.
But after the run and making its first regional tournament for the first time since 2017, the Kats enter the offseason.
This one will be a little different as the Bearkats will be joining Conference USA on July 1st, 2023. But now it becomes back to the basics of recruiting before getting back to fall ball.
“That’s always the expectation every year is to play in June. And we go back to work tomorrow as a coaching staff to be in this situation again,” Sirianni said. “I think not one guy on this roster played in a Regional, and to do what they did and play as competitive as they were for three games, I’m proud of them. So it’s a learning curve. It’s tough for guys to come into this, especially in this environment. It’s a different world. So, proud of them.”
