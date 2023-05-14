HUNTSVILLE — After another wild day filled with delays and weather, Sam Houston baseball was able to capitalize on the opportunity of the sun as its offense shined.
After a three-run performance on Saturday, the Kats took a six run first inning and turned it into a walk-off, run-rule to complete the sweep over third place University of Texas Arlington. The win maintains the Bearkats lead atop the Western Athletic Conference leaderboard.
“It was a weird weekend as we had to fight weather the whole time but I thought our guys were ready to play today and that is always a challenge on a Sunday,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “I thought it was a good game, we played well and we figured out a way to win and get the sweep.”
After moving the game up to 10 a.m., nature turned its head. A lightning delay pushed the game back to 2 p.m. - an hour after the scheduled start time - and limited the warm up periods for both teams.
Sirianni would give Gavi Coldiron the start on Sunday but the junior lefty never recorded an out. Coldiron faced three batters and walked all of them on less than five pitches. He threw 13 total pitches with one going for a strike.
But with weather looming, Sirianni turned to his heavy relief pitcher in Chandler David, who did everything he needed to.
“Between the weather and all that, I felt like we could not get behind and Chandler gave us the best shot at that,” Sirianni said. “Gavi didn’t have his stuff and that happened. Luckily, Chandler has done what he has done all year and Logan came in and did a good run.”
David inherited a nightmare. He would throw his first pitch with the bases loaded and no outs, a prime spot for the Mavericks to strike up a rally early. But he had different ideas. David fired in a three pitch strikeout to get the first out and settle things down.
With the bases still loaded, he grabbed a second strikeout before a hit batter brought the first run home.
David pitched five innings of one hit baseball where the Mavs scored two runs.
“I told him to trade runs for outs,” Sirianni said. “If the guy in the box doesn’t score, we would be okay. If he didn’t hit the guy, we probably would have made it unscathed. It was an incredible job. The second inning was a momentum deal.”
David also had support from his offense. After a near 20 minute wait between outings, he would hold a five run lead that let him pitch with ease. The Kats’ batted around in the first inning as Justin Wishkoski and Tyler Davis opened the game with back-to-back singles.
Carlos Contreras then walked on four pitches to load the bases. Selfless hitting played key though as Sam Houston had back-to-back fielders choices that led to runs being scored.
But two out hits have been big for this team and continued through Sunday. Sam Houston would see four runs come home that inning with two outs.
The offense never stopped. Easton Loyd went 2-3 from the plate, picking up two doubles and three RBIs. Jake Tatom went 3-4 from the dish as the only Bearkat not to pick up a hit was Contreras.
Loyd ended the game with a sac fly to score the 13th run.
“It is a resilient group and they have seen a lot,” Sirianni said. “They have been through these things a lot of times. Yesterday, i thought we pressed a little bit but today we came back. We were loose and able to work. This team is pretty good when we are loose and competing once pitch at a time.”
With the season winding down, Sam Houston currently sits atop the WAC standings. The Bearkats have a 1.5 game lead over Grand Canyon and hold the series tie-breaker, but there is an added wrinkle.
The Lopes canceled one of their games leaving a one game gap between the two teams.
But with the Bearkats currently controlling their fate, they just have to keep winning.
Sam Houston will wrap up the Don Sanders Cup on Tuesday against the University of Houston at Constellation Field in Sugarland.
They will close out WAC conference play starting Thursday with a road trip to Tarleton.
“You have to take it one day at a time,” Sirianni said. “We’ve been talking about that since day one. You have to stay off whatever happens and play the next game. The greatest thing about this is that there is another game coming up. We are excited about going down to play a good Houston team.”
