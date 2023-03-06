LAS VEGAS — Despite trailing for 38 minutes and 11 seconds in the Western Athletic Conference opening round of the tournament, Sam Houston women’s basketball lives to fight another day.
The Bearkats led for 21 seconds in the game and walked away with an 82-81 win over Abilene Christian as redshirt sophomore Mikayla Woods hit a layup and drew a foul to give the Bearkats the lead with 2.9 seconds left on the clock.
“We have just been resilient all year,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said to WAC’s Kendra Sheehan post-game. “We have had so much adversity that we’ve had to get through. We’ve played with six and seven this year, that’s not how you picture a season to go but I’m okay with it if you can pull out wins like this in March.”
Sam Houston women’s basketball has faced adversity all year and when it mattered most, it paid off. The Bearkats went into the final frame trailing by 10 points and needed a strong performance in the closing 10 minutes to save their season.
They did just that.
Sam Houston trailed the Wildcats by 15 with 5:45 left and then they stepped up. The Bearkats closed the game with a 22-9 run that spanned over four minutes and 45 seconds to get the win.
Led by Mikayla Eddins and Woods, Sam Houston would get 23 points from them, with Woods gaining the final nine points to claim the victory.
“This one was personal for Woods,” Justice said. “Our last three games she missed free throws to win it for us. I pulled her aside and told her ‘it’s your shining moment and you get the opportunity to do it again.’ She stepped up and did it and I’m proud of her for it.”
Sam Houston had an opportunity to recover an in-bound but the ball was picked up and tossed back to ACU’s Madi Miller who went 1-2 from the line leaving the door open for Sam Houston.
Eddins would haul in the board from the missed opportunity and Woods would get to the basket and the rest was history.
“For the first time they ran it how I drew it up,” Justice said laughing. “You want to be resilient, it’s anybody’s game. We didn’t start out well but we did a good job of pressuring the basketball in the second half.”
While the Kats got the win, throughout the whole game they played tough but could never get over the edge. Sam Houston would battle back and bring the game within one possession but never got the stop or a bucket to get the momentum back in its favor.
Through the first half, the Bearkats shot 32% from the field and went 20% from behind the arc.
Going into the half, ACU held an eight-point lead that they had for pretty much the entire first half.
Sam Houston would rely on its 53% shooting in the second half and the Wildcats going cold to pull out this upset win at the buzzer.
Now, the Bearkats will advance to the quarterfinals where they will match up with a team they have played 92 times.
Sam Houston will go toe-to-toe with rival Stephen F. Austin, who was top-seeded in the bracket, at 2 p.m. central time Wednesday in Las Vegas.
