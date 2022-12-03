HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men’s basketball returned to the Johnson Coliseum after suffering its first loss last Monday.
The Bearkats were able to bounce back as a team, getting the 111-58 win over Dallas Christian as Sam Houston’s offense ran rampant.
“Obviously they don’t play in the same type of division we do and we should win this game,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “I was a little disappointed at our defensive intensity today. I thought we gambled too much and we weren’t solid. We got into some bad habits today. I thought we turned the ball over too much and it got sloppy. Everybody came out of this game healthy, we got a big win and everybody got to play. Now we have to turn the page and get ready for a well coached, tough, hardnosed Oklahoma State team.”
The Bearkats defense played a big role in the first half and that continued into the second. Sam Houston was able to force 16 first half turnovers and 13 in the second to limit the Crusaders.
Dallas Christian’s Joseph Allen had a team high 13 points, but as a team the Crusaders shot 43% from the field. That 43% is above the oppents average of .353% from the field.
“Well 43 is a little too high,” Hooten said. “We are giving up less than that on the season, so I was a little disappointed in that. We did create alot of turnovers and those led to transition points, which I thought we were good in transition today. Again, thats another area that I want to try and improve in.”
The Bearkats defense also played into their offense. The Bearkats had 17 fast break points and 25 second chance points.
Sam Houston’s offense played strong in the first half, scoring 67 points. The Bearkats saw five separate players hit double figures.
Senior Qua Grant and sophomore Lamar Wilkerson both had a team high 16 points in the game.
The Bearkats also have one of their deepest teams to date and taking out Wilkerson’s 16 points, the Bearkats had 44 points off the bench.
“Our bench has been a strong point for us this season but we have to get better,” Hooten said. “We have guys that are on the bench that are playing right now that need to improve. We need some more quality minutes from them instead of just minutes. We have Lamar sitting over there who is a really good player and Kian has been solid for us. Damon has had his moments. We have a pretty good mix of 8 to 10 guys in there.”
Sam Houston will now hit the road yet again for a strenuous three games. The Bearkats will start that with a matchup against Oklahoma State on Dec. 6 before heading to face the University of Louisana Monroe on Dec. 14.
The Bearkats will return to Johnson Coliseum on Dec. 20 for their final home matchup before conference play starts on Dec. 29.
“We have five out of the next six on the road so our guys are ready for it and battle tested,” Hooten said. “You play the cards you are dealt and you have to keep improving and keep getting better.”
