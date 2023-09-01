HUNTSVILLE — For the last two years, Sam Houston has been building to this pinnacle point of their athletic program.
The Bearkats will officially hit the field as a Football Bowl Subdivision team where they will take on Brigham Young University in SHSU’s official Conference USA debut. While it is going to be a cool moment, Sam Houston still has to play football against a team that has been atop the FBS ranks before.
Sam Houston opened its season at Texas A&M last year so the bright lights in the opener shouldn’t bind the Kats too much.
“We played A&M last year to open up the season and one time we had LSU. We have had some big-time venues and against big programs in the past,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “It is a little different because you have more depth. We feel that we are a deeper football team. Our talent level is really good but it might be slightly better than when we were at the FCS level when we won the national championship.”
Heading into the first year of FBS play, Sam Houston is still looking for its QB1. Last season, the Bearkats struggled at the position after Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Yates won the job, but failed to score a touchdown in the air in his three starts.
Keeler then made the change to Keegan Shoemaker, who fished out the season but now he has to fight for the spot yet again.
To make the competition, Sam Houston nabbed NCAA journeymen quarterback Grant Gunnell to spice up the battle. Gunnell has made stops at Arizona, Memphis and most recently UNT.
But with a handful of practices remaining, both guys were still sharing reps at the quarterback position with the depth chart having them listed at “or.”
Sam Houston’s passing game was statistically one of the worst in college football, but they also lost some of their best players due to redshirting. Noah Smith, Ife Adeyi and Jax Sherrard all come back to the passing game after a year off which automatically makes the offense better.
“They are making each other better. The great thing about Keegan Shoemaker, who was just voted captain, is he came to me and said ‘I’m singing for my supper’. He gets it, it is all about competition,” Keeler said. “I think he has had a phenomenal training camp because Grant has been pushing him. I intend to play one quarterback but the nice thing is we feel we have a second guy that can execute the offense at a high level.”
Sam Houston took an approach to last season that was a little out of the box. With the inability to play for a conference title, national title or anything more than personal gain, some of the top Kats were redshirted.
The offensive line was a spot that took some of those lumps. Redshirt junior Ethan Haglar didn’t take a redshirt last year but played outside of his normal center role as the Kats needed a guard.
Hagler now moves back to the center role to take over where he is more comfortable as sophomore James Dawn II has grown into an everyday right guard.
But practice reps are practice reps and getting the feel of gameplay is something different. To settle out the left side, Sam Houston pulled in both Graceson Jackson-Smith and MarKendrick Beall, both played at Tyler Junior College last year.
“Ethan Haglar is one of the best centers I have ever coached and James Dawn II has improved dramatically. D’ary started for us as a true freshman and I feel good about the starting five,” Keeler said. “I think we will be a little undersized for a typical FBS program but I think it’s a good group that will battle.”
Behind that offensive line, redshirt sophomore Zach Hrbacek will finally get his opportunity to lead this team.
Hrbacek has had several bright spots to show he belongs as the starter but has been limited most seasons behind former Bearkats Ramon Jefferson and Dezmon Jackson last year.
“They are making this transition to FBS and they are well suited for it,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “[Keeler] is a dynamic coach and has so much experience and it’s not just that. He knows how to get things done and there have been some great players and coaches with him. [Keeler] will make sure his guys are ready.”
“As far as skills go, they are a team in Texas. They have tons of talent, they can recruit and develop. As we watch films you can see a lot of great talent. We are not taking anybody lightly.”
With the offense still figuring things out, SHSU’s defense remains the staple of this team. With Markel Perry, Trevor Williams and Sincere Jackson all returning, they will have the ability to make this defense one of the tops in the NCAA.
Williams returns as the leader of the defense and is working his way up the record books in tackles. He currently sits at 260 total tackles which is tied-12th for SHSU history.
“They are a really talented team and a well-coached team,” Cougar quarterback Kendon Slovis said. “This is their first year in the FBS but they have done a great job in FCS. We have a tough opponent ahead of us and we have a ton of respect for them.”
But those three guys have now had just under a full year off from contact.
The secondary, which brought questions, is set to be full of experience with Isaiah Downes returning and Jordan Morris taking the leading roles.
“The benefit of us redshirting guys last year was a lot of guys got pushed into the fire. Guys had to play and now we get some guys back,” Keeler said. “I like where we are in the secondary. I think we have depth. That was a position of question marks but we feel good going into game one.”
Week 1 always brings questions because there is no film and just tendencies from previous years. BYU brings in questions at quarterback, too. Slovis is expected to get the start for the Cougars in his first season.
Last year, Slovis played for Pitt. Before that, he played at USC where he played 38 games and grabbed 37 starts. In his four-year career, Slovis has tossed for 9,973 yards and 68 touchdowns.
In three years at USC, Slovis threw for 7,576 yards and is seventh all-time in USC history.
With a new blue on and new receivers to throw to, BYU will look to see him have a strong outing from a new offense.
Keeler noted that the main keys to taking the road win are to play clean and win the game on special teams.
With the Bearkats facing a kicking battle between Colby Sessums and Christian Pavon, there could be a battle in the thin Utah air.
Hrbacek is listed as both the punt returner and kick returner but if he is going to be the main back, Keeler will likely put a different person back on some kicks.
“In our talk about beating BYU, it’s been a lot about playing clean and winning on special teams,” Keeler said. “That is going to be key for us. We have to win on special teams and that has been a major emphasis for us.”
Sam Houston will officially kick off its 2023 season at 9:15 p.m. central time when they kick off against BYU.
The game will be broadcast on FS1 making it a nationally televised game, the first of the seven nationally televised games for the Kats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.