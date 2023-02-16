HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a season where Sam Houston won the Western Athletic Conference’s southwest title, the Bearkats baseball program is looking to repeat the magic this year.
The Bearkats get to do so this year behind 17 letter winners, 10 transfers and a coaching staff that has been able to learn and grow this team for the last three years, something that doesn’t happen often in college sports these days.
“I think the exciting side right now is the number of returners we have and the experience we have coming back,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “We have a tough schedule so by the time we get to the conference stuff we will be battle-tested. The other thing is how we’ve worked from the first day of school in the fall. This group has come together as a team. They love to compete and work hard. It’s been fun.”
Of those returners, the Bearkats will get back their core with their top-seven for average hitters returning.
Sam Houston also gets back one of the premier hitters in the entire NCAA in Carlos Contreras, who was second in the nation in RBI last season with 89. He also played in the least amount of games for anybody in the top-15.
While he was a pure hitter, the Bearkats also brought back a surrounding cast at the plate with Justin Wishkoski, Walker Janek, Clayton Chadwick, Easton Loyd, Lane Brewster and Myles Jefferson - all six boasted a batting average over .300 on the season.
“It’s always big when you have that experience, especially offensively,” Sirianni said. “These guys have all seen every slider and every heater. Now it’s been trying to develop the individual player a little bit more. These guys have all made strides not only on the field but in the weight room.”
Bringing Contreras back not only brings his ability to the plate but a silent leader that shows others how to be leaders on the field.
Other accolades Contreras had last year was a .400 batting average - 12th best in NCAA- and 92 hits - 20th in the NCAA. This season, he was the WAC’s preseason player of the year.
“Carlos had an incredible year last year and it was fun to be a part of it,” Sirianni said. “I think the exciting part is he feels like the job wasn’t done. He never skipped a beat going into the summer, all fall and all spring. I think the most exciting thing about him is his leadership side. He’s quiet, but people follow him and that’s always good.”
AT THE DISH
Sam Houston’s offensive power looks to be one of the tops in college baseball this season. With seven hitters coming back with over .300 averages, the Kats have firepower from the 1-7 holes.
Last season Sirianni put Brewster and Chadwick in the lead-off spot as they would rotate out occasionally. Chadwick drew a team-high 38 walks and would score 66 runs for the Bearkats.
Wishkoski and Janek will likely hit around Contreras as they have shown success at the plate and have the ability to bring guys home and deliver clutch hits.
“Those guys are all experienced and are back,” Sirianni said. “You have Chaddy who hit up in the front end last year. With all the experience from that, we are going to have some depth in the lineup. The big thing with Carlos is he is a big piece to the puzzle and doesn’t have to be the answer to the test.”
The big question this year will be the bottom three in the lineup and how they can produce for the Bearkats.
Tyler Davis is set to return and last season was a piece at first base as well as at the mound but at the plate, he had four hits in his 20 attempts.
CHEMISTRY
Janek not only brings a bat to this team but has started to fall into his role as the team’s everyday catcher.
Last season, Janek started 51 games in a utility role but now has built up relationships with the Bearkats pitchers, who also boast a big returning cast.
“The experience Walker got last year was huge,” Sirianni said. “I thought he got better as the year went along. I think he knows there is still development to go along and he’s worked hard at it. He’s very talented and he loves the game.”
The infield has also built up that bond as they return a majority of players who played a big role on the dirt. Wiskoski has filled the role at third base while Jefferson has seen time at shortstop. When they are in need of a first baseman, Wishkoski has filled the role while Jefferson moves to third.
With the departure of Anthony MacKenzie, the Bearkats will have to look to a transfer to help fill the void when they need it this year. Loyd filled the Bearkats’ role as a second baseman last year.
Sam Houston’s defense also has to improve on the routine play. Last season, Wishkoski, Jefferson and Loyd combined for 32 of the Bearkats’ 66 errors.
“We understood going into the fall that we had to get better defensively,” Sirianni said. “We did fine offensively but we had to get better defensively by making the routine play better. They bought in to it and they have worked really hard at it. You have to get creative with an experienced group to keep challenging them and developing them as players.”
BULLPEN
The pitching staff returns seven arms to its pen and the top thing is they are healthy. Coltin Atkinson has played a big role in the last two seasons but going into his junior campaign, he will be needed as a weekend starter.
Atkinson saw action in 53 and 2/3rds innings last year where he had an ERA of 6.37 but dealt with an injury for some of the season.
Sirianni, who got started as the Bearkats’ pitching coach, will also have Logan Hewitt to throw. Hewitt saw himself as a reliever in 17 games and would get the ball to start the game on two occasions.
Hewitt would strike out 44 opposing batters in his 40 innings pitched. Towards the end of the year, he began to settle down as he allowed one earned run in his final six outings.
Sam Houston also lost its closer from last season in Lance Lusk and will have to replace a guy who had an ERA of 1.94 in 41 and 2/3rds innings, logging eight saves.
Steven Beard is another option the Kats will have to start on weekends. Last season, Beard saw 14 starts in his 16 appearances with a WHIP of 1.4 in those outings. He led the Kats with 82 innings pitched last year.
But the big thing about the bullpen is the transfers they have brought in that add a new taste to the grouping.
Sirianni has added nine arms from the portal and high school to try and give this team some new light.
“The first thing is we are healthy right now,” Sirianni said. “We also needed some new blood in the pitching staff. We brought in some new blood and those guys were brought in to be pitch makers. I think we have depth this year and have competitive, efficient scrimmages where guys are avoiding the things that will put you behind the eight-ball. This has been an exciting group to work with.”
SCHEDULE
Sam Houston’s schedule isn’t shaped any differently on the front half and will still feature several big games. The Kats will continue the Don Sanders Cup with the University of Houston with a home game(March 28), a road game(April 11) and a neutral site game at Constellation Field(May 16). SHSU will also keep a one-game series with the University of Texas (March 7) that will take place in Austin.
Fans will get the chance to see the Bearkats face Baylor, Rice and Dallas Baptist at Don Sanders Stadium.
One difference in the Bearkats’ schedule this year is the conference play. The WAC has eliminated the divisions and will have teams playing across the conference instead of the home-and-home series which leaves you with major questions about other teams heading into the conference tournament.
“It’s a better setup for conference competition,” Sirianni said. “When you are on one side and you play everybody six times it becomes a blood bath. It’s going to be nice being more familiar with the other side going into the conference tournament. It’s going to help the depth of the conference and possibly give us the chance to get two guys into the tournament again.”
Sam Houston will get its season underway on Friday as they will face Rhode Island in the season opener. The Bearkats will start the series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday with all games taking place at “The Don.”
