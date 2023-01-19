HUNTSVILLE — It took nearly every minute of the Sam Houston men’s basketball game to get the win over rival Stephen F. Austin but after 40 minutes, they prevailed.
The Bearkats (15-5, 4-3 WAC) walked away with a 76-71 victory over the Lumberjacks behind two free throws by senior guard Qua Grant that lifted the Kats from their 74-71 lead with seconds to go.
But Sam Houston’s fast start was what helped them over SFA in this tight matchup.
“We got off to a good start tonight, we made a few shots and executed well,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “We went through a stretch where we turned the ball over way too much. We had 11 or 12 [turnovers] at the half and one of our goals was to have 12 all game. You always have to give SFA credit for how they play. They make everything difficult. We did everything tonight we needed to do except hit free throws.”
To start the game, the Bearkats opened up with an 11-5 run that happened off turnovers. Starting the scoring, Grant stole the ball and took it to the other end for a fast break point for the early lead.
While the Kats forced several turnovers, they got in their own way in the first half. SFA forced the Kats into 12 first-half turnovers and the ‘Jacks added 14 points on them, which gave SFA a 41-36 lead at the half.
But a second-half turnaround saw the Bearkats turn the ball over just six times.
“[We need] to quit turning the ball over,” Hooten said. “I also thought our defense was a hair back on our heels because they made four three [pointers] in the first half and I think we cared more about the shooter and we did about the ball. I thought in the second half when we needed to make some stops we did and we rebounded the ball well tonight.”
Rebounds played the biggest role in Sam Houston’s Thursday night win. The Kats were in typical fashion and were all over the glass as they out-rebounded the Lumberjacks by 11.
SHSU tallied 34 rebounds, with 13 of them being offensive. The offensive rebounds played big as Sam Houston turned them into 17 second-chance points.
The Lumberjacks struggled on the glass as they grabbed 23 and put up seven second-chance points.
“You have to do it against these guys,” Hooten said. “They are strong and tough and make it a war every time and you have to take advantage of that. They are one of the top 50 offensive rebounding teams in the country but they also give up a bunch. It was one of our goals to keep attacking. Tristan is down on himself for missing so many free throws but I thought he won the game for us.”
Foul trouble played early for Hooten and his squad as several members collected their second foul with over 10 minutes left in the first half. Grant, junior Kaosi Ezeagu, senior Javion May, sophomore Cameron Huefner, sophomore Lamar Wilkerson and freshman Anthony Wzeszcz all had two fouls and junior Jaden Ray was helped off the court with a right leg injury.
But the Kats deep bench lifted them through the final 30 minutes.
“It’s just part of life and it’s part of basketball,” Hooten said. “Sometimes you are thrown a curveball and you have to learn how to hit it. You have to give our kids credit. We have some guys that are sitting there and they keep waiting their turn. Damon was huge tonight.”
Huefner led the team with 20 points in the game, two short of his career-high. While the Kats have plenty of scorers, it is something special to see them interchange scorers every night.
Grant finished the game with 13 points but his late free throws were the difference maker.
Ezeagu led the Bearkats on the glass with five boards. But it’s Sam Houston’s bench that makes the difference. The Bearkats bench added 26 points tonight.
“It’s our attitude,” Huefner said. “People don’t get jealous if they have two points, 10 points or 20 points. Everyone comes off the bench with a positive attitude and tries to be positive for the team. That’s why we have a special team.”
While the Kats got the win tonight, they now face a question with a role player in Ray.
Ray left the game in the first half and remained sidelined for the rest of the game. He played a pivotal part in the Bearkats' offense coming off the bench, but now Hooten has to find the secondary point guard.
Sophomore Damon Nicholas Jr. gave Hooten a reason to also believe he is the guy.
Nicholas had seven points off the bench and played a key role late for the Kats in the win.
“We will have to have somebody step up if JD can’t go anymore,” Hooten said. “There will be somebody that has to play some point guard minutes. Qua is going to have to figure out how to play a lot of minutes for the rest of the year. We have 11 games left and he may have to play 30 minutes a game as Savion did.”
Now the Bearkats will have to gear up for a 4:30 p.m. tip-off against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at the Johnson Coliseum.
