HUNTSVILLE — For a majority of the game Sam Houston and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) played a tightly contested matchup.
The Kats, however, would prevail with an 83-64 victory over the Vaqueros, resulting in Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten 250th career win.
“First and foremost I didn’t even realize today was my 250th,” Hooten said. “I think it’s because I’m so concentrated on our team and the thing with JD, we are trying to figure some things out. It’s a great milestone but I’m not ready to stop. I want to win 251 and keep getting better.”
Late in the game, Sam Houston was able to gain some breathing room late in the game as its defense was able to garner some stops. This led to the Kats ending the game on a 22-4 to end the game and get the 20-point win.
But before that, UTRGV was able to hang tight as they pushed the Bearkats to their max. The Vaqueros would be able to work themselves into a three-point halftime deficit that was yielded by Bearkat foul trouble.
UTRGV would go to the 24-31 from the charity stripe which was a big reason they were able to keep the game close.
“I think we just kept pounding the rock and at the end, it started to break,” Hooten said. “You have to give Rio Grande credit, they have played as good as I have seen them in the last four games. It was more about them than it was about us. I think when you get into a bonus in college basketball, you just put your head down and drive and if there was any handshake it became a free throw. So stopping the clock and shooting free throws is tough to overcome.”
The Bearkats’ defense took it to the next level in the closing seven minutes. The Vaqueros would be held to zero field goals and their lone points would come from four free throws.
Sam Houston would finish the game forcing 21 UTRGV turnovers that they took to the other end for 27 points.
“We had to dig in,” Hooten said. “I thought the last seven minutes our defense was the best it’s ever been all day long. The other thing we did a good job of was giving them one shot. They shot once and we would rebound.”
Senior guard Qua Grant started the game at guard and near the middle of the first half, he was back into foul trouble. Grant was removed from the game to try and keep his availability late in the game.
Grant would take over in the second half scoring 15 of his 20 points.
Sophomore Cameron Huefner would also tag along with a rough first half to pick things up in the second. The sophomore would add 17 points for the Kats while adding five rebounds.
From the bench, Sam Houston was able to find help from sophomore Lamar Wilkerson who added 15 points and five rebounds. He would tally 19 minutes to help the Bearkats throughout their foul trouble.
“I was feeling good,” Grant said. “I got into a little foul trouble early so I was just trying to keep my teammates going by motivating them. We stuck together, we got hot and got some stops.”
“I don’t talk about things that disappoint me but something came out the other day on Twitter with the top-five players of the year and Qua wasn’t on it. To me that’s befuddling because he is one of the best players in this conference and it shows game in and game out,” Hooten said.
Now, the Bearkats will have to shift their focus to one of the top opponents in the WAC as Seattle U will come to town.
Sam Houston and the Redhawks will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
