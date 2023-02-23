HUNTSVILLE — After starting out the game 1-11 from the field, Sam Houston men’s basketball found its mojo as they were able to stay in the win column for the fourth straight game.
The Bearkats would finish the game shooting 34.7% from the field but walked out with a 56-45 win over California Baptist University.
“We knew it was a game of runs and we knew they were taking a lot of shots,” Bearkats guard Qua Grant said. “We knew we had to contest shots. We had to bite down, get stops and keep playing. Eventually we will get going.”
A game of runs it was.
Sam Houston would end the first half with a 6-0 run over the final two minutes to take the lead into the half. At the start of the second half, a 4-0 run would break the Bearkats lead to nine before CBU was able to get back on the board to create offense.
However, it was too late as the Lancers never got within five of the Bearkats the rest of the way.
“I thought California Baptist played great defense tonight ,and you have to give them a lot of credit in the first half,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “I was so proud of our guys because sometimes teams have a chance to get down on themselves ,and we didn’t do that. We finished the last four minutes of the first half plus 11.”
The opening minutes were tough for the Bearkats offensively. Grant would open the scoring for the Bearkats but then would fall short for the next 4:53 when Damon Nicholas Jr. hit a free throw to score the Kats third point with 13:40 remaining in the opening half.
But the Kats started to settle in and make the extra pass to help open up some plays and get the offense rolling.
“I think that is what we struggled at the beginning of the game and that’s why we weren’t flowing,” Wrzeszcz said. “I think that is the great thing about this team is we have a lot of veterans. We stuck to the game plan. We started moving the ball and everybody got a touch. We started attacking the basket making the extra pass we took the lead. If we move the ball, we are a great team.”
Two sparks that got the game going were Grant and Cameron Huefner. The two combined for 29 points in the game and were a big part in the Kats ability to score in the paint.
Doing so allowed Sam Houston to draw fouls as they went to the free throw line 23 times against the Lancers, where they connected on 83% of them.
“I thought the biggest thing tonight was we were able to get to the basket and get fouled,” Hooten said. “We went to the free throw line 23 times. I think if we can get down hill and continue to attack the rim, good things can happen for this team.”
“We put a lot of time in and those guys deserve those types of results because they shoot 100 a day. I think when you do, you see the kinda results we got tonight.”
Sam Houston’s defense has allowed early perimeter shots in games but after the half, they buckled down. CBU had no exemption.
The Lancers opened the game with two threes and would not stop there as they finished the game with seven in the game.
But with the Kats playing strong in the paint, something has to be given up. This way limited the Lancers to 10 points inside the paint. CBU was held to nine offensive rebounds in the game.
“A big part of it is we are pressuring out and you have to give up something,” Hooten said. “Three’s are a lower percentage shot and I know they made seven tonight, but 7-28 is 25%, if you look at it from that point.”
As the season begins to wind down, things are starting to get WACky. The Bearkats move to 11-4 in WAC play and are intertwined with Southern Utah and Utah Valley for the regular season title.
Sam Houston will now shift its focus to a team that bested them on the road in a game that could make or break the hopes for a regular season title on the line. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Coliseum.
“It’s what you play for,” Hooten said. “We are 21-6 and have three games left. They have a great team and they whipped us at their place. We have to pressure like we did tonight and try and get a bunch of turnovers. I thought the crowd tonight was energetic and gave us a boost. Hopefully we have that again on Saturday afternoon.”
