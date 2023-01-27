HUNTSVILLE — Stephen F. Austin opened the game with a 7-0 run and they never looked back as Sam Houston never got back within six of the Lady ‘Jacks.
The Bearkats would fall to SFA, 62-55, after not being able to find their shot and going 38% from the feld.
Sam Houston got into foul trouble early in the game forcing redshirt junior guard Kaylee Jefferson to sit for a majority of the first half. She would be joined by both Bearkat forwards on the foul train as junior Raanee Smith and Madelyn Batista both picked up three fouls before the halftime buzzer.
With Jefferson on the bench, the Kats looked to graduate guard Chyna Allen for points, which she had nine in the second quarter alone.
As fouls started the mountain up, Sam Houston was sending SFA to the line and limiting themselves on players to come in allowing the Lady 'Jacks the ability to stretch the score.
The Lady ‘Jacks did a good job of taking away the Bearkats' strong point in second-chance points and rebounds. On the year, Sam Houston has relied heavily on second-chance opportunities in games.
Allen led the Beakats in scoring with 17 points, but she didn’t have much assistance. Sophomore guard Tierney Coleman had 10 points off the bench. Batista helped the Bearkats out on the glass as she hauled in a game-high eight rebounds.
Now, the Bearkats will prepare for their game against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Johnson Coliseum.
