HUNTSVILLE — Despite leading by as many as 10 in the third quarter, Sam Houston women’s basketball was unable to pull out a victory against New Mexico State.
The Aggies would close the final 3:37 of the game with a 10-5 run that lifted them over the Bearkats on senior night.
“You have to find ways to win,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said.
Sam Houston and New Mexico State would open the game by swapping baskets before the Bearkats would be able to take any sort of lead in the second quarter. But with just over five minutes left in the first half, Sam Houston found a groove.
They would go on a 9-0 run over three minutes of play to expand it to a 30-21 lead with 3:13 remaining in the first half, but NMSU wouldn’t go away quietly.
Sam Houston would take a 32-25 lead into the half as junior Kaylee Jefferson drilled a jumper with two seconds remaining.
In the second half, Sam Houston would be able to do much of the same as both teams continued to swap points, getting within seven until there were under five minutes remaining in the third when the Kats went cold.
The Aggies would capitalize and make it a four-point game going into the final frame.
While Sam Houston would shoot 11-15 from the charity stripe, when it mattered most they didn’t fall. In the fourth quarter, Sam Houston went 4-8 down the stretch, letting NMSU capture the win.
“You have to make free throws down the stretch and if nobody is guarding you, you are on the line, it’s just you and the ball,” Justice said.
Sam Houston didn’t have to play in much foul trouble throughout the night as there were two personal foul calls in the first quarter. But the third quarter wouldn’t do much to help that as senior Madelyn Batista picked up two and headed to the fourth with three to her name.
She would pick up two more and foul out of the game in the fourth forcing, Justice to play Raanee Smith down the stretch.
“Maddie fouled out for the 15th time,” Justice said. “If you have underclassmen fouling out, you are in a bad situation.”
Batista was gearing up for a strong game too as she had 14 points and 12 rebounds when she fouled out. Fellow senior Chyna Allen would also have one of her best games as a Bearkat with 22 points.
Now after the loss, Sam Houston will have to bounce back quickly as they head to Las Vegas for the Western Athletic Conference tournament.
Sam Houston will likely enter the game as the eighth or ninth seed and will play on March 6 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort. The time for the game is TBD.
