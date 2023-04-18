HUNTSVILLE — Despite grabbing a lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sam Houston baseball was unable to get a home win against Baylor in the final matchup this season.
The Bears would use nine hits to secure the 7-6 win and what mounted as Baylor’s first road win this season.
“It was a hard fought game by both teams,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “They just came up with one extra big hit than we did. We missed some opportunities through the course of the game to grow the lead a bit. For the first time in a while, our defense kinda got us. It was a hard fought game and they got us.”
Midweek games give teams the opportunity to try some things out and Sam Houston did just that. Junior transfer Marshall Wales would make his fourth start for the Bearkats and he would get off to a shaky start.
Baylor’s Hunter Teplanszky would take Wales over the left field wall on the fourth pitch of the game to make it a 1-0 game early. But that wouldn’t phase Wales.
Wales would continue to attack the Bears batters as he retired the next two guys to limit the damage to just the solo shot. Sirianni would then let him go another two innings where he gave up no hits, no runs but walked three in the rest of his outing.
After the Kats would put together some hits to take the lead, they would turn to Rome Shubert out of the bullpen.
Shubert would allow one walk in his first inning of work but a fielder's choice ended that inning with no damage done to the score book. One inning has been his style of play. Shubert would go back out for the fifth but failed to record an out as Baylor would take a 4-2 lead after that.
“I thought Marsh[all] got us out to a good start,” Sirianni said. “He has had a couple of rough outings but for him to get through the third after a few hiccups was big for him. Shub[ert] has always been kind of a one inning guy.”
Sirianni turned to Chandler David, a guy he had looked to eat up innings, and he would hold the Bears, collecting all three outs he needed in his first two batters.
David ate up another inning but he would give up two hits. The Kats defense behind him gave up a few errors that allowed Baylor two more runs, all unearned.
“Chandler did a good job of getting us out of a damaging inning,” Sirianni said. “He got us out of that and it was a dog fight again. We made a couple of mistakes and they made us pay for them.”
Former Sunday starter Logan Hewitt got an opportunity to show why he belongs back in the rotation. In his 1 2/3rds innings of work, he allowed one hit through six batters he faced. After picking up a strikeout, Sirianni would option to turn to closer Braden Davis for what could have been a four out save.
Baylor would snag a double and single off him to take the lead that they never yielded.
“It was a matchup thing and the numbers told me to go to Braden,” Sirianni said. “Braden has been our guy in this type of situation and it just kind of bit us tonight.”
Sam Houston’s offense was able to keep up, though. The Bearkats scored in five innings and in several instances used it to either catch up or grab the lead. In the second inning, Jake Tatom got things going with a single into right center that allowed the Kats to start stringing things together.
Myles Jefferson then lined a ball over third base on a hit-and-run that advanced Tatom to third, a double steal would get the Kats a run to even things up.
Joe Redfield and Jefferson led the way for Sam Houston on offense with Jefferson getting four hits and Redfield adding three. Walker Janek brought home two runs as well.
“They did a great job of getting us the lead or tying it back up,” Sirianni said. “I made a couple of mistakes with Braden in the eighth and they made us pay for it. It was a good game.”
Now, Sam Houston will turn its head back to WAC conference play as they will host Utah Valley for a weekend series. The Wolverines and Kats will start things off at 6:30 Friday as Sam Houston leads the WAC standings.
