HUNTSVILLE — After falling in five straight games, Sam Houston baseball used a six-run in the seventh inning to avoid the sweep against Illinois.
The Bearkats would drop the series but the offense would rally in the seventh inning to grab a 10-6 win over the Illini to end a five-game skid that dates back to Feb. 26 against No. 1 ranked LSU.
“I don’t think we really played our best this week but these guys have continued to compete,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “That’s all you can ask for, especially early in the year. Today was a big win for us. We needed to grind through this and used nearly everybody in the dugout. It was a big win for us.”
Sam Houston’s offense opened the season on a tear and they have stumbled over the last few games. But things picked up as Sam Houston scored in three innings with two of them being multiple runs.
The seventh inning alone saw senior Justin Wishkoski get hit by the pitch and then sophomore Walker Janek obliterated a ball that bounced off the scoreboard sparking the inning.
Sam Houston would then piece together the other runs, a double by freshman Jake Tatom, which would pinch run for Huntsville native Caleb Cotton who stole third. Another double by sophomore Hunter Autrey and then a clean-up homer by senior Myles Jefferson left the Kats with a four-run lead after seven.
“It’s huge and that’s what I told the guys after the game,” Sirianni said. “This was the first time this lineup has fallen behind and been able to come back and continue to tie it, take the lead, and add on to it. It was a big all-around win for us.”
While Sam Houston hit two home runs in the game, a key part was manufacturing runs. Janek hit a fly ball to center field that would have been a sac fly but an error on the exchange would allow a run to score and keep runners on the corner.
Senior Carlos Contreras then singled to the right side and saw two scores for the Kats and they took a 3-1 lead after three innings.
“We have to depend on putting the ball in play and create some pressure,” Sirianni said. “When you create pressure, you get a chance to hit the ball out of the yard. We kind of got away from our approach the last couple of days and it showed. Today, they showed up and did a good job.”
Redshirt sophomore Logan Hewitt got the start for the Bearkat on the mound where he gave up a lot of contact. Illinois would take him for six hits in Hewitt’s four and half innings of work and he would be charged with three of the four runs he allowed.
Hewitt would see 22 batters in this game where he struck out three but walked two in his outing. Sophomore lefty Braden Davis would make his first appearance since March 1 and he would make one mistake giving up a three-run bomb that gave the lead back to the Illini.
“Hewitt did a good job of stabilizing them on the front end,” Sirianni said. “We had to go to Braden, and we haven’t used him in a while, and he makes the one mistake. He was able to weather their push and only give up one. All in all, it was a good team win and we needed it big.”
Sirianni would then turn to Marshall Wales and Chandler Davis to finish the game, which they did.
That duo would have two base runners but no runs giving the Bearkats the win.
“I think that is going to be our pitching staff, we are just going to have to be available often and keep going and getting guys and bringing them back the next day,” Sirianni said.
With a win on the books, Sam Houston now faces a test against a familiar foe. The Bearkats will travel to Austin, for a matchup against former SHSU coach David Pierce. The Longhorns have gotten out to a slow start this season as they sit at 4-7, and have lost the last four out of five.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with the game being broadcasted on the Longhorn Network.
