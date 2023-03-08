HUNTSVILLE — Despite scoring in the opening frame, Lamar was unable to hold the pressure against Sam Houston in a midweek game.
The Bearkats would see a strong outing in the bottom of the fourth and from graduate pitcher Emma Guidon, who shut down the Cardinals to get the 3-1 win.
“They are not always pretty and sometimes you come out on the bottom, but tonight we came out on top,” Sam Houston head coach Garrett Valis said. “I’m proud of this team because I think that we started off with low energy. Lamar is always very competitive and I knew they would give us their best shot.”
Offense for the Bearkats struggled to get anything going against Lamar’s pitcher Cameron Niedenthal. She would throw all six innings in the game and for the most part, had the Bearkats hitters stumped.
Niedenthal had one bad inning in the fourth that saw all three Bearkat runs, but she struck out seven of the Kats she faced. Sam Houston was able to bring home three runs in the bottom of the fourth, all with two outs.
Junior Ellie Grill started the inning with a single and then stole second to get things going. A strikeout and ground out by the next two Bearkat batters made things look bleak.
Sophomore Brailey Wasik had a different idea.
Wasik would single through the right side to score Grill and tie the game up. Junior Kylie Hobbs would walk to put runners on first and second but a mistake by Lamar loaded the bases for pinch hitter Jordan Peno.
Peno would drop a blooper in center field that saw two runs scored for the Bearkats and give them the lead.
“It’s huge. Teams that can hit with two strikes and two outs with people on base, typically are going to win a lot of ball games,” Valis said. “It is typically an offense that is hard to hold down. Certainly, we would love to square a few more balls up. We didn’t have an extra base hit tonight, that is something we have to keep working on. At the end of the day, produce when you have an opportunity and we did that.”
Guidon would also play a big role in the Bearkats clinching the win. She saw all seven innings of work for the Kats and was able to shake off a rough start.
Lamar would open the ball game with back-to-back singles and things started to look in favor of the Red Birds. A passed ball would then move the runners up 60 feet before a sacrifice fly brought the first and only run across the plate.
Guidon then settled in the rest of the way as she would strike out four Cardinals and get nine ground outs as they could not score again.
“I think it’s just maturity,” Valis said. “When you get a fifth year kid that has been around, they tend to not get phased. She is pitching with a lot of confidence and has a lot of confidence in her defense. I think it's the mindset of we gave up one, but I can still get after it and not feel shaky about.”
Sam Houston is now 22 games in on the season and are knocking on the door of conference play. The Bearkats have one more tournament and a game against the University of Texas before they start conference.
The Kats will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the Tulsa tournament where they will matchup with Tulsa and Northern Iowa. This serves as the Kats longest trip this season, and a way to practice being on the road.
But of all the things they want to take away is overall consistency and being able to adjust on the fly.
“Consistency and quick adjustments,” Valis said. “Those are the two things that I don’t think we have been great at this year. We have been better at it as of late. The adjustments and understanding what the pitchers are trying to do. We will see two ball clubs this weekend and it’s a big road test. We haven’t been on the road very far yet, so this will help us get ready for our Seattle and New Mexico trip.”
Sam Houston will open up the tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday against Northern Iowa. The Bearkats will then return home for a midweek matchup against Texas. First pitch against the Horns is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Bearkat softball complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.