HUNTSVILLE — Despite a slow start and a handful of mistakes early, Sam Houston women's basketball bounced back against the University of Texas Rio Grande.
The Bearkats would make a run late in the fourth quarter to grab the lead, where they would take the 70-65 win over the Vaqueros, a bounce back from the Bearkats Thursday game against Stephen F. Austin.
“We just wanted to bounce back from our Stephen F. Austin game,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “We didn’t think we had a good start and that’s been an issue that we are trying to fix right now. Once we get it all together, we are fine.”
Sam Houston opened the game in a way no teams would want too. The Bearkats would find themselves with five turnovers before they even attempted their fifth shot, which opened the game up for UTRGV.
The Vaqueros would take advantage of that with an early 15-6 lead before the Bearkats would even gain any momentum as a team.
The duo of Mikayla Woods and Mikalya Eddins would change that and start a push that brought Sam Hosuton back within four of UTRGV early.
Sam Hosuton would also look to two-year letter man Sydnee Kemp for help as he added 14 points and a spark for Sam Houston.
“Sydnee was really mature in this game,” Justice said. “I thought when you have that leadership she can make a lot of good things happen. Chyna was good and carried us last game and played big minutes this game. If we can get the leadership to stay strong I think we have a good chance.”
Kemp’s 14 points would be paired with two rebounds, two assists and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line for the Bearkats.
Senior Madelyn Batista would also have a chance to show her dominance. During the Bearkats Thursday game against SFA, she would get into foul trouble. Today, that wasn’t the case.
Batista would finish with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Bearkats in all phases of the game along with Woods who added the Bearkats second double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“Maddie is a kid who if she gets going early she’s going to have a good night,” Justice said. “In the last two games she’s been in foul trouble. She’s not at her best when she has to play timid and not physical. Woods has been our top guarding rebounder, we just need her to be more consistent throughout the game.”
Bench scoring was also a key for the Bearkats in this one. Sam Houston added 36 points off their bench with Kemp being one player to come in for relief.
This has been something the Kats have had all year.
“We’ve been talking to them about playing in their roles and playing at a high level,” Justice said. “Tierney is a volume scorer and comes to us from Oral Roberts but was a freshman player of the year. They are volume kids, it’s just a different level and WAC play.”
Sam Houston has been hit with the injury bug this season, but has slowly been able to work their roster back to full. Sophomore Tierney Coleman saw a start tonight, something she has done one other time this season.
Coleman would add 10 points for the Bearkats working into her season average. The Bearkats have also had to work in Kenyal Perry who has missed some time with an injury. Perry missed time from Dec. 6, 2022 to Thursday when she made her return.
The key is now how to work everybody back into the lineup and find success for Sam Houston.
“We have to stay 1-0, we have to go to the next game 0-0,” Justice said. “We want to be really good going into the second half of the conference and I thought we let a few games slide. We have a lot of injuries and those will hurt you a lot because you are trying to change. Hopefully we can stay healthy and change our momentum.”
While the Kats are back in the win column, they now have to hit the road for a two-game stretch on the west coast.
The Bearkats will travel to Seattle for a Thursday matchup against Seattle U before heading south to face California Baptist.
“You want them back but you have to work them in,” Justice said. “Tierney’s been out with a broken nose and hand. It’s just hard. You want them to get healthy but you don’t want to rush them back either.”
