HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston head softball coach Garrett Valis has announced the hiring of Meagan Jacobson as a new assistant coach for the 2024 season.
A native of Houston, Jacobson played and coached collegiately, while also giving over 10 years of private pitching instruction. She was most recently an assistant coach at Palm Beach Atlantic University under Kimmy Bloemers (Florida State) and Bailey Castro (Florida) in 2016.
With her help the Sailfish pitching staff completed their season with a record of 34-15 (.694) and an ERA of 2.14, which ranked 27th nationally in NCAA Division II. The staff combined to pitch 173 strikeouts in 336 innings. Senior Rachel Hill finished with an impressive 1.77 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched. Senior Amber Johnson finished the season with an equally-impressive 1.96 ERA, 15 wins and five saves. Notable victories were series sweeps over ten teams including Kentucky State, Eckerd, Chestnut Hill, Lynn, West Liberty, Albany State, Tampa, Nova Southeastern, Barry, and No. 4 Saint Leo.
Jacobson pitched at Purdue University under legendary head coach Carol Bruggeman. From 1999-2002, she went 45-35 and pitched 520 innings in 121 games. She ended her collegiate career with an ERA of 1.98, 211 strikeouts, 14 shutouts, six saves and three no-hitters.
She won the university’s Durham Brothers Leadership Award in 2000 given to student-athletes who have demonstrated leadership to their teammates both on and off the playing field through their positive attitude, strong work ethic and overall commitment to excellence. She also won the team’s Most Outstanding Pitcher Award in 2000.
Jacobson still holds Purdue records for career no-hitters (three), single-season ERA (0.73 in 2000) and single-season no-hitters (two in 2000). She is third in Purdue’s books in career ERA, third in career saves and fifth in career winning percentage. The 2000 pitching staff still holds the Purdue record for most shutouts in a season at 18. She was ranked 9th nationally in the NCAA rankings for ERA (0.73) in 2000.
Jacobson graduated from Purdue with a degree in telecommunications and a master’s in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle. She and her husband Tyler Jacobson are the proud parents of daughter Lily.
