HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston soccer team released its schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday with nine matches set to be played in Huntsville, including four Conference USA contests matches as the Bearkats enter their first season in the new league.
The Kats went 3-11-2 in its final season in the WAC in 2022 under new head coach Sonia Curvelo who is entering her second season at the helm of the program.
Single-game tickets for Bearkat Soccer will be go on sale Aug. 1 and will be able to be purchased at GoBearkats.com or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office.
Sam Houston will open the season with at Pritchett Field against Prairie View on Aug. 18 as the first of three consecutive home matches. The Kats will host ULM on Aug. 20 and Lamar on Aug. 24.
SHSU will travel to Houston Christian on Aug. 31 then return home for matches against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sept. 3 and Rice on Sept. 7. The final non-conference game will be at Incarnate Word on Sept. 10.
A new era begins as C-USA action begins with a road match at Jacksonville State on Sept. 17. The first C-USA home match will be against FIU on Sept. 21.
The Kats will play at Liberty on Sept. 24, host Louisiana Tech on Oct. 1 and head to Middle Tennessee on Oct. 8. After a bye week, Sam Houston hosts Western Kentucky on Oct. 15, travels to New Mexico State on Oct. 22 then wraps up the regular season with UTEP at home on Oct. 28.
The C-USA Tournament will be held Nov. 1-5 in Ruston, Louisiana.
