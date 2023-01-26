HUNTSVILLE — In a top-five showdown, Sam Houston men’s basketball showed why they are a force in the Western Athletic Conference.
The Bearkats (16-6, 6-3 WAC) got out the 23-6 start in the opening 10 minutes and never looked back in their 55-40 win over the top-seeded Redhawks.
“Well our guys were locked in and were ready to play from the jump,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “I thought we played really hard and flew around all over the place defensively. It was just a great team effort all the way around. I thought the guys were really locked in.”
Sam Houston this season hasn’t relied on just one scorer and that was the key tonight. Senior guard Donte Powers led the Bearkats in points. Powers has been the Bearkats’ secondary guard and tonight he did it all as he led the game with 13 points.
In his 33 minutes, he would go 5-7 from the field and 3-3 from behind the arc but played strong defensively, limiting the Redhawks on offense.
Before Thursday night, Seattle U averaged 75 points per game but the Kats limited their open looks.
Seattle U would finish the game shooting 18% from the field and had 10 turnovers.
“I was feeling good,” Powers said. “It wasn’t even a point production thing. I feel like I did my part on the defensive end and shut down their guard. I had help from my teammates which made it even better. We helped each other as a team, that was the main part I was proud of.”
Sam Houston also saw assistance with their offense from everybody that hit the floor. Sophomore Damon Nicholas Jr. was second for the Bearkats in points with nine points in the game.
While shots weren’t falling for Grant, as he went 1-8, he made his presence known on the glass and added nine assists.
“Offensively we executed well and made some shots,” Hooten said. “That’s what I really wanted to see from this team. I think we still have some room to get better if we continue to execute. Right now, I think we are a hard team to guard because we have multiple guys that step up.”
Grant nearly had a double-double without the points. He would add 14 rebounds to his stat sheet and that is what Sam Houston needed tonight.
“He started a lot of fast breaks for us,” Hooten said. “He’s just so strong and athletic he jumped over people and got rebounds. I thought he was great tonight and had one of his best defensive nights of the year.”
While the second half showed some sluggishness from both sides, Sam Houston’s defense didn’t allow them a whole lot of opportunities on second-chance points. The Redhawks would shoot the ball 23 times in the final frame and were allowed seven second-chance opportunities, coming away with just two points.
The Redhawks were held without a field goal for just under 13 minutes in the closing frame before a Brandon Chatfield dunk would end the streak with 33 seconds remaining.
One thing that kept the Redhawks afloat was their free throws. Seattle U would go 17-23 from the free throw line, which saw 19 attempts in the second half alone.
“I think they missed some shots but I think that our defense is good and we are capable of doing that,” Hooten said. “When you have five guys that are linked together and are working for the same thing, I think we are getting back to that now.”
“It was very big,” Powers said. “They came in here 7-0 and they are a very good offensive team. It means a lot to us to do it.”
Now, Sam Houston will get their first break since Dec. 20, after their win against Arlington Baptist. This rest comes as the Bearkats wrapped up the toughest start in WAC play.
Sam Houston will resume play on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a trip to face the University of Texas Rio Grande. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Edinburg.
“We just have to rest and stay off our feet,” Powers said. “We don’t want to do too much but we have to stay locked in and get ready to play UTRGV,”
