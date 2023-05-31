HUNTSVILLE — After an offensive outburst, a four-game win streak and claiming the Western Athletic Conference’s tournament bid, Sam Houston baseball is returning to the NCAA regionals.
The Bearkats were selected for the Baton Rouge regional as Louisiana State University (LSU) is the host site. The tournament will also feature Oregon State and Tulane.
But getting there was a wild ride for Sam Houston.
In the WAC tournament, the Kats defeated Abilene Christian in 11 innings with a walk-off grand slam by junior Justin Wishkoski. In the second game, Utah Valley bested the Bearkats and sent them to the losers' bracket, which blasted the Bearkats' offense.
Sam Houston proceeded to score 17, 22, 12 and 21 runs in the next four games knocking out ACU, top-seeded Grand Canyon and forcing the if-needed game against Utah Valley.
“You can’t say enough good things about these guys,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “Ultimately, they have been the same group all year. They love to compete, whatever opportunity it is. It can be a baseball game or some game on the back of a bus, they just love to compete. Anytime we had an opportunity to play, they embraced it. They kept going to work and getting after it, it was fun.”
While that performance will likely never be repeated, the Bearkats now have an opportunity to repeat some of the magic they had in 2017 when they won the Texas Tech regional and advanced to play Florida State in the supers.
But this team has similarities to Sirianni, who was the pitching coach in 2017, as both teams have players who want to see the team succeed rather than just individual members gaining all the accolades.
“We have to try and stay within ourselves,” Sirianni said. “We have to continue to do the same things. This year and 2017 are similar. It didn’t go quite as planned. But 2017 was a grind and these guys have had to grind through it. We got hot in the tournament. The common denominator of these two teams is they love to compete and they are a tight-knit group. They compete for each other and not just selfishly.”
The offense for Sam Houston has been a large part of its success and garnering 38 wins this season. The Bearkats are averaging 8.6 runs per game and it isn't coming from one person. The Bearkats have four hitters with over 50 RBI this season making it a total team sport.
One piece of this offensive puzzle is graduate Tyler Davis. In Davis’ 236 at-bats, his average remains above .400 as he sits as the fourth-best hitter for average. His totals mount to .432 for this season and he leads the entire NCAA in hits with 102.
But his typical three-hole spot for the Bearkats leads him to have lots of RBI opportunities with junior transfer Joe Redfield getting on base 49.1% of the time.
Redfield came into his own for the Kats and has slashed a .408 in 233 at-bats with another 32 walks.
But having so many opportunities lets these hitters be free in the box because if they struggle, somebody behind them comes to clean things up.
“It makes it easy knowing there isn’t a lot of pressure on your at-bat to get the job done,” Davis said. “You know the guy behind me or anybody else can do what I am doing to get the job done and it makes it easy to focus on your at-bat.”
Sam Houston has eight batters that have at least two plate appearances in 75% of the games. The eighth batter is last season's WAC Player of the Year Carlos Contreras who is picking up later in the season but has struggled to get on base.
Sophomore catcher Walker Janek has also played a pivotal piece for this Bearkat offense as he leads the team with 65 RBI this season and was named the WAC tournament Most Outstanding Player.
“It’s just what we have been doing all year,” Janek said. “It’s been a really fun time and when we are hot, it’s really hard to stop us. I think this weekend is going to be a lot of fun.”
Janek not only handles his business at the plate but behind it as the Bearkats' everyday catcher. Janek has started 53 games this season for the Bearkats and his defense has been spectacular. In 404 chances, Janek has made eight errors and has allowed 12 pass balls in those games.
But more importantly, he has learned what each of these pitchers can and can’t do on the mound.
Weekend starters junior Coltin Atkinson and senior Steven Beard have been the mainstays on the mound for this team and while sometimes they struggled, they have found a groove.
Atkinson got the start against Utah Valley in the second round of the WAC tournament but things did not go his way. The junior made it through 1 1/3rd innings of work where he allowed seven runs in the first four outs.
His 43 pitches were all he threw and left the game with his team down. But he was saved for two days and was brought back in the Bearkats' final game.
Atkinson faced the same Wolverines team but this time allowed one run in six innings pitched giving his team the chance.
Beard is another pitcher that has seen his ups and downs. In the WAC tournament, he pitched a total of 5 1/3rd innings and never found his footing. He allowed 12 runs in those innings of work but had started to find a groove with the season coming to a close.
“As the season has gone on, we have gotten better,” Walker Janek said. “Towards the end, we kind of slacked off against some lesser teams than us, but when the moment is right our pitchers do well. Coltin did a really good job and Steve has been good. Out of the pen, we have guys that have stepped up and produced for us.”
But with the starters struggling, the bullpen did what it needed to with junior transfer Chandler David leading the way.
Davis went through six innings of one-hit baseball for the Bearkats, which he has been strong with this season. Through 39 games, he has allowed 13 earned runs and has been a staple for the Bearkats bullpen.
“Chandler has a really good weekend. We needed to find out how big of a rubber arm he had,” Sirianni said. “We used Braden and everybody else. He had an incredible week and we will expect a lot from him this week.”
Between David and sophomore Braden Davis, the Bearkats have their top relief pitchers ready to go along with Logan Hewitt and junior Gavi Coldiron who have been a Sunday pair on the mound.
But with the start in the regional tournament with Oregon State, they will have to face a team that went 39-18 and 18-12 in PAC-12 play.
The Baton Rouge regional will take place from June 2-5. The tournament is a double elimination tournament and will have the Bearkats facing the Beavers to open the round. The first game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday with another game on Saturday depending on what happens Friday.
Now, the Kats just have to keep the pace of what they can do in the Regional Tournament.
“We have to stick to what we have been doing,” Janek said. “We’ve had a lot of success against bigger teams and if we stick to our approach things will work out the way it is. If we don’t play against ourselves, I think we will be alright.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.