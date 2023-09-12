DALLAS – Sam Houston’s Kennedy Baquero, Liberty’s Elise Graf and FIU’s Ithaisa Vinoly earned Conference USA Women’s Soccer Player of the Week honors, presented by Blenders Eyewear.
Baquero found the back of the net in each of the team’s matches to help the Bearkats (2-3-2) to a 1-0-1 week with a 2-2 draw versus Rice and a 1-0 win over UIW.
Graf led a Lady Flames (7-0) defense that dismantled the opposing attack in a 2-0 win over Marshall, the Herd’s first loss of the season.
Vinoly tallied nine saves and surrendered just one goal in the Panthers’ (5-2-1) split week, which included a 1-0 victory over ACC foe Miami.
Offensive Player of the Week – Kennedy Baquero, SHSU – Soph. – Montgomery, Texas
Baquero got the Bearkats on the board in a 2-2 draw with Rice by way of a ninth-minute strike to the upper right corner after working her way off the defender. On Sunday, she broke a scoreless affair in the 71st minute with her second goal of the week and her fourth of the season to lift Sam Houston over UIW. The Bearkats enter league play on a three-match unbeaten streak following a pair of 2-2 draws and the 1-0 triumph over UIW.
Defensive Player of the Week – Elise Graf, Liberty – Soph. – Havre De Grace, Md.
Making just her second career start, Graf played a vital role in shutting down the Marshall attack as the Lady Flames failed to allow a single shot. With the 2-0 win, Liberty extended its unbeaten streak to 20 matches and pushed its program-best start to the season to 7-0. Through seven matches, the Lady Flames are surrendering just 4.7 shots per game and own the nation’s 26th-best goals-against average (.429).
Goalkeeper of the Week – Ithaisa Vinoly, FIU – Grad. – Canary Islands, Spain
Vinoly began the week with a clean sheet against ACC foe Miami, keeping the Hurricanes off the board until Nikole Solis’ game-winning penalty kick in the 88th minute. She faced five shots and stopped Miami’s one attempt on goal. On Sunday, Vinoly posted a season-high eight saves in a narrow 1-0 defeat to FGCU. She stopped six shots from the Eagles until they finally got on the board and kept the Panthers in striking distance for a pair of late attempts on goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.