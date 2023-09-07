As anticipation builds for the upcoming football season at Bowers Stadium, Sam Houston Athletics has announced a new partnership with Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), an industry leader in crowd management and event security.
"We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming fans back to Bowers Stadium, where they can cheer on our Bearkats and create unforgettable memories with fellow fans," said Bobby Williams, Director of Athletics. "Our top priorities are visitors' safety and enjoyment, and this partnership with CSC underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible fan experience."
Changes for this season include enhanced security measures, additional gate entrances, prepaid parking options and a new location for Bearkat Alley.
Enhanced Security Measures: In the interest of fan safety, enhanced security measures will be implemented at every gate. Wand and bag checks will be conducted to prioritize the well-being of all attendees. It is important to note that a strict clear bag policy is now in place, please plan accordingly.
Streamlined Entry: To expedite entry and reduce wait times, this season Bowers Stadium will offer six gate entrances:
Gates 1 & 2: Located at the North endzone (Student Entrance)
Gates 3 & 4: On the West side
Gate 5: In the Southwest corner (Player Pass Entrance)
Gate 6: In the Southeast corner (Visiting Team Player Pass Entrance)
Prepaid Parking Options: For added convenience, SHSU will offer prepaid parking in the North and West lots adjacent to Bowers Stadium. All parking is digital, and visitors should secure parking in advance to avoid last-minute inconveniences. There will be three entrances into the parking lots at Bowers Stadium that will open 3 hours before kickoff. Fans may enter from the south from Montgomery Road and Bowers Boulevard, or from the northwest and northeast entrances off Bearkat Boulevard. Gates open 90 minutes before kickoff.
Tailgating in Bearkat Alley: All spectators are encouraged to arrive early and immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere of Bearkat Alley. This pre-game gathering spot has been relocated to Lot 12, also known as the Coliseum lot, conveniently situated at Bobby K. Marks Dr. & Bowers Boulevard. It's the perfect place to kick off your game day festivities.
