HUNTSVILLE — After a two-year stint with 11-man football, Alpha Omega Academy will return to six-man competition after numbers were unattainable for the program.
In the Lions’ two-year tenure, they had a combined record of 7-10, with their best record coming in 2021 as they grabbed four wins.
“I think playing 11-man was really good for us and our kids,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “I think it elevated our training, how we work out and practice as football players. I think it improved the culture and it amplified the standard. Guys have stepped up and I think it is from the experience of 11-man. It is the right move for us right now.”
Roster size was the noted problem for the Lions as they moved up. In 2021, AOA saw 29 members sign up for the team but saw a decline in numbers. The Lions saw a 23-man roster in the next year with boys’ numbers continuing to decline by the end of the season.
However, AOA has experience playing six-man football. The Lions were perennial playoff contenders in six-man play as they were the state runner-ups in 2018.
“We have to go through this year of an independent schedule and it gives us a year to grow and relearn the system,” Norris said. “We’ve been watching film of our past teams. Our coaches are studying what we can do. I think what we will have is a really solid footing with a solid foundation. I think it will be a continued success.”
With the move up to 11-man football, AOA lost its junior varsity program. The Lions played nearly every football member to get through with 11-man roster.
The reduction in players needed on the field gives the Lions an opportunity to develop players at the lower level giving more athletes the opportunity to become leaders, rather than get reps at practice and nothing in games.
“The kids are really excited,” Norris said. “Even though we had low numbers last year, we had a lot of kids that didn’t play a whole lot and kids that played every snap. Having a JV team gives us the chance for some of our younger kids to be leaders. It gives them a chance to have success and learn how to win. I want them to get the mindset where they expect to win.”
AOA has quite a few positions that have become irreverent now. The Lions lose the interior positions on both the defensive line as you use two defensive ends to block two offensive linemen. You have a center but the center can become a receiver.
Offensively, AOA will likely see William Winn become their quarterback as he played as the junior high quarterback before joining the high school program in the transition to 11-man.
The Lions will also see Cody Stone flip to a full-back role as running is legal in six-man.
In six-man, players have to go at it on both sides as they play defense too. But the experience in 11-man defensively is expected to translate over well as the positions stay the same.
“We have quite a few kids that we have already moved positions,” Norris said. “Some of the kids have moved over. In Six-man, you can use the center as a receiver, it gives us a lot of options. Our backfield will have a lot of options. We just take our defensive ends and it becomes our defensive line. It fits really well with the kids we have now.”
One thing that isn’t going to be great for AOA is the fact they will play as an independent member and create its own schedule. The Lions looked at becoming a member of the district they will join, but it was denied by the other teams as realignment is next yea.
Alpha Omega will return the six-man ranks on Aug. 25 against Burkeville.
“We tried a couple of different scenarios but we won’t be playoff eligible,” Norris said. “We explored other districts but the travel was too much. We have some good teams on the schedule and we will be back in the district the following year. It gives us a chase to grow and develop and get those guys ready. It’s unfortunate for our seniors but they have other things they can play for. They are going to have a lot of fun.”
